3 takeaways from the 1st week of Steelers OTAs

The first week of OTAs is in the books for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It has been great having the NFL back to normal. This is a huge season for the Steelers because they need to send quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out on a high note.

Here are three big takeaways from Week One.

RB Najee Harris is as advertised

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

It might just be shorts and helmets but rookie running back Najee Harris is impressing those in attendance. His quickness is impressive but paired with his size, he definitely looks like he can be special.

Wide receivers are no-shows

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a huge paycut to come back and take one more shot at a Super Bowl. The 18-year veteran showed up at OTAs to work with his team and it was disappointing to see the bulk of Big Ben's wide receiver depth chart opting to stay away from Pittsburgh instead of training with the team. This is particularly disconcerting for Diontae Johnson who needs that field work more than anyone.

Guys getting healthy

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebacker Devin Bush and offensive tackle Zach Banner were both present and on the field during OTAs. Both guys are on the mend from torn ACLs and both guys are expected to start this season for Pittsburgh.

