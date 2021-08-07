Of 3 systems in Atlantic, 1 could become tropical depression early next week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A region of rainy weather in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean stands a 40% chance of forming a tropical depression, the first in more than a month, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

The region is one of three areas of the Atlantic being watched for possible formation of a tropical cyclone, a rotating storm system that could range in strength from tropical depression to tropical storm to hurricane.

The system closest to the United States lies just east of the Caribbean Sea and has just a 10% chance of forming a cyclone, the hurricane center said its 2 p.m. Saturday update. The farthest system, located off the African coast, faces strong crosswinds and cooler water, giving it a 30% chance of formation.

But a “small but well-defined area of low pressure” in the middle of the Atlantic will encounter favorable conditions for storm formation and may become a tropical depression by the middle of next week, the hurricane center said. It’s expected to be moving west-northwest by the time it may form a depression.

If it develops it would be the first tropical cyclone to form in the Atlantic in more than a month, since the July 1 appearance of the storm system that would become Hurricane Elsa. The number of storms is likely to increase in frequency over the next few weeks, as the season ramps up toward its September peak.

It’s too soon to say whether this one would be a threat to land. If the system reaches tropical storm strength, it would get a name. The next two names on the list are Fred and Grace.

The area off the Cabo Verde Islands is a traditional spawning ground for cyclones during the peak of hurricane season. The frequency of storm starts increasing in early August and reaches its high point around Sept. 10.

AccuWeather, the private forecasting service, said storm activity in the Atlantic may be picking up, after a month of quiet.

Conditions over the Atlantic have grown more favorable for storm formation, with a decline in the factors that can shut down storms, AccuWeather said. There has been a decline in wind shear, the high-altitude crosswinds that can tear up storms, and a decreased concentration of the dry, dusty air that can inhibit storm growth.

Story continues

“We have been seeing a decline in the extent of dry air and dust over the zone from Africa to the Caribbean this week,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said in a statement Friday.

Disturbances that emerge over or off Africa’s west coast are closely watched by the National Hurricane Center because it is a central spot that spawns the majority of Atlantic hurricanes that emerge in August. These disturbances generally move west across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Caribbean.

This hurricane season is expected to produce an above-average number of storms.

So far this season, there have been four tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Elsa formed a month ago before weakening to tropical-storm strength and hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast.

On average, fifth-named storms usually form in late August, according to AccuWeather.

Last year, by the end of hurricane season on Nov. 30, meteorologists cataloged 30 named storms — the most recorded in a single year.

———