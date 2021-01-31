3 surprise teams who could try to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions swapping starting quarterbacks uncovered that the Rams were interested in acquiring a new quarterback.

What the trade of Matthew Stafford also revealed was who else might be interested in acquiring a starting quarterback, too.

Here are three surprise teams that tried to horn in on the Stafford trade that could now be interested in prying Deshaun Watson away from the Houston Texans.

1. Indianapolis Colts

texans-deshaun-watsons-heroics-fall-short-colts

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Houston sports fans might pack up and move to Nashville if the Texans were so tone deaf as to trade their franchise quarterback to a division rival. Nonetheless, it wouldn't hurt the Colts to at least try to entice the Texans with a package just to test general manager Nick Caserio's "zero interest" in trading Watson.

2. Denver Broncos

texans-100-facts-figures-broncos-1-25

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Lock can't play Houston every week, and as such, he has left a lot of ambiguity at the position. President of football operations John Elway was able to score Peyton Manning in 2012 and elevate the Broncos to championship heights. If Elway can find a way to get Watson, they would immediately rival the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West.

3. Washington

texans-qb-coach-positive-reinforcement-deshaun-watson

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC East champions are in the market for a quarterback. Dwayne Haskins didn't work out for them, Alex Smith is a feel-good story but not a long-term solution, and Kyle Allen is a quality backup. If Washington can pair up their ferocious pass rush with a dominant quarterback, they should rule the division for the next five years and have fair shots at the Super Bowl.