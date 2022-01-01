3 superlatives from Alabama’s dominating semifinal win over Cincinnati

Have we traveled back in time to 2011? No. 1 Alabama dominated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 thanks to a punishing ground game and suffocating defense.

The Bearcats had only 218 total yards and could never muster any consistency on offense.

The rushing attack of Alabama completely owned the game. Brian Robinson jr. broke the 200-yard mark averaging over seven yards per carry.

Let’s take a look at some of the superlatives from Alabama’s victory.

First …Brian Robinson Jr’s punishing effort…

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21) defends in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Brian Robinson Jr. saved his career game for the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs. His punishing rushing effort over the Bearcats carried the Tide offense throughout the contest. Robinson finished with 204 yards on 26 carries.

Next …dominant defense…

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) sacks Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

The Bearcat offense could never really find any consistent success against the Tide. Cincinnati had just 218 yards of total offense. Bearcat quarterback threw for just 144 yards averaging just 4.5 yards per completion.

The Bearcats converted just 2 of their 12 third-down attempts and did not convert any of their three fourth-down attempts.

Finally …the versatility of this Bama team…

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a reception against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Alabama reverted back to its gameplay of a decade ago, winning the contest with suffocating defense and a dominating rushing attack. Showing that this 2021 Alabama team can win in more ways than one.

