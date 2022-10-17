3 Studs and 3 Duds in Seahawks 19-9 win over Arizona Cardinals

Show of hands, who saw this one coming? The Seattle Seahawks have improved to 3-3 after outlasting the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-9 defensive struggle in Week 6.

Given how porous Seattle’s defense has been, and how dominant the Cardinals typically are at Lumen Field, it was easy to predict the game being another shootout for the Seahawks. It couldn’t have been further from reality. The Seahawks defense completely shut down the Cardinals, holding Kyler Murray and Co. to a lone field goal. Seattle sacked the elusive Heisman winner six times and forced two turnovers out of him.

The Seahawks offense wasn’t as high-octane but did more than enough to earn a much-needed win. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker (more on him shortly) paved the way and was a major reason Seattle is back in a tie for first place in the NFC West.

No. 1 Stud - The Defense . . . Finally!

The Seahawks defense has struggled in the past few weeks, and frustration among the players was becoming palpable. It appears they took out those frustrations on a shockingly overmatched Cardinals team which looked lost practically all afternoon.

Arizona started the game with a 76-yard opening drive which was capped off by a field goal and did nothing the remainder of the game. The Cardinals’ subsequent possessions included four punts, two outright turnovers on downs, a fumble and an interception.

Seattle’s defense came up the biggest on 4th down, holding Arizona to one measly conversion on five attempts. Rookie sensation Tariq Woolen continues to impress, having recovered a fumble and snagged yet another interception. Woolen is now the first Seahawks corner to have four straight games with an interception since Brandon Browner in 2011.

Going into this game, the Seahawks had eight total sacks. They nearly matched their season total with six sacks of Kyler Murray

No. 1 Dud - The Offensive Line

Seattle’s offensive line play has been a pleasant surprise, led by the additions of rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, as well as center Austin Blythe.

Quarterback Geno Smith has often had plenty of time to throw, leading to Seattle’s offensive explosiveness this year. Unfortunately, this was not the case on Sunday. Geno Smith went from cooking steaks to not having enough time for minute rice as he was sacked five times and hit seven times overall. Smith was under constant pressure, especially in the second half.

Fortunately for Seattle, it’s Week 6 and we’re only now leveling criticism at the offensive line. The Seahawks will have to shore things up before they play the Chargers and Khalil Mack next week.

No. 2 Stud - Kenneth Walker III

The Seahawks turned a few heads when they drafted a running back in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. After Sunday, I suspect there won’t be many more questions about the selection. Suiting up in his first career start, rookie running back Kenneth Walker was the best player on the field for Seattle.

On the opening drive, he accounted for 51 of Seattle’s 54 total yards and didn’t stop there. Walker had three runs of at least 17 yards en route to a rushing performance of 97 yards on 21 carries. The only offensive touchdown of the afternoon was scored by Walker to put the Seahawks up 19-9 and ultimately out of reach.

Seattle’s offense looks like it’s going to be running quite smoothly behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III.

No. 2 Dud - Michael Dickson

What is going on, here? Dickson has made a name for himself as one of the league’s best punters, and in fairness he still is. His ability to flip the field and pin opponents deep is still vital for Seattle’s defense. However, this is now two straight games where Dickson has fumbled a punt which led to points by the defense. He did so against the Saints, and against the Cardinals, Dickson fumbled in the endzone. The ball was immediately recovered for Arizona’s only touchdown of the afternoon. For those keeping score at home, that’s 13 points opponents have managed to score directly from Dickson’s fumbles. Special teams miscues continue to haunt the Seahawks.

No. 3 Dud - DK Metcalf

Making a rare appearance on the Duds list is DK Metcalf. The star receiver obviously doesn’t make it a habit of making it, and presumably won’t be here often the remainder of the season. But fair is fair, and on the list he goes.

Metcalf only caught two receptions and neither occurred until the 4th quarter. It wasn’t for lack of trying either, as quarterback Geno Smith targeted Metcalf seven times. The Cardinals have historically been a difficult matchup for Metcalf, and so far this nut remains a tough one to crack.

Ultimately, the Seahawks had enough firepower to overcome a quiet game from DK Metcalf.

No. 3 Stud - Jason Myers

Jason Myers’ tenure in Seattle has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Despite setting a franchise record for most consecutive made field goals, Myers has been inconsistent at inopportune times. However, credit must go where credit is due. Myers was flawless on Sunday afternoon, connecting on all four field goal attempts and his lone PAT attempt as well. Before Kenneth Walker’s touchdown in the third quarter, Myers had accounted for all of Seattle’s points on the day.

Up to that point, the Seahawks had only managed 12 points off four field goals. In a low-scoring affair like Sunday, every point matters, and Myers delivered.

