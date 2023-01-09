3 Studs and 2 Duds in Seahawks’ 19-16 OT win over Rams

They never make it easy, do they? The Seattle Seahawks once again left the Pacific Northwest holding its breath but ultimately prevailed in a 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. It is the first time the Seahawks have ever swept coach Sean McVay, and the first time Seattle swept the season series versus the Rams since the 2013 Super Bowl XLVIII season.

The Seahawks finish the regular season 9-8, improving upon their 7-10 record last year and a far cry from the 3-to-4-win team many predicted at the beginning of the season.

Seattle still has a chance at the playoffs, and I will discuss that at the end of the article. But for now, let us take a look at this game’s 3 Studs and 2 Duds.

No. 1 Stud - Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III has just finished one of the best seasons a rookie running back has ever had for the Seahawks. The star out of Michigan State took his talents to the Emerald City and absolutely shined as a new force out of the backfield.

Walker joins Seahawks great Curt Warner as the second rookie in franchise history to have over 1,000 rushing yards, as Walker finishes the year officially with 1,050.

It was a strong afternoon overall for Walker, who led the team with 114 yards on 29 carries as the Seahawks rushed for 197 as a team on the afternoon.

No. 1 Dud - Geno Smith

This was a tough outing for Geno Smith. The biggest storyline for the Seahawks this year has been the revival of Smith’s career, from perennial backup to one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Playing for a potential playoff spot – and a new contract – Smith was far from sharp.

Smith finished the day 19-of-31 for 213 yards, one touchdown and two brutal interceptions, one of which came on the first play of the game. Smith also led the Seahawks offense on a three-and-out to start overtime.

However, when it mattered, Geno Smith did ultimately lead the game-winning drive in overtime. Additionally, Smith became the Seahawks single-season passing yards leader with 4,282 yards and the third quarterback in franchise history with at least 30 touchdown passes.

No. 2 Stud - Bruce Irvin

A cult classic in Seattle, linebacker Bruce Irvin had a vintage performance against the Rams. Originally Seattle’s No. 15 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Irvin has made a solid career for himself across the NFL, but his best years were always in the Pacific Northwest.

Irvin is currently on his third stint with the team that drafted him, and he ended the year with a bang. Irvin made mincemeat of the Rams patchwork offensive line, logging 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for a loss.

Irvin led a resurgent Seahawks pass rush that brought Baker Mayfield down with five sacks on the day. The defense has struggled through large portions of the year, but on Sunday it did its job.

No. 2 Dud - 3rd down offense

The way the Seahawks have been playing lately, they essentially have two downs to pick up a first instead of three. Why do I say this? Because the Seahawks on offense have simply been atrocious on third down, and Sunday was no different.

Seattle was a miserable 1-for-11 on third down which helped kill countless drives. Especially down in the red one, where the Seahawks were 0-for-3 when it came to scoring touchdowns.

This isn’t a recent issue, either. In their last four games, the Seahawks are 12-for-53 on third down overall. The inability to consistently sustain drives has been arguably the biggest contributor to their offensive struggles.

No. 3 Stud - Jason Myers

Seattle’s Pro Bowl kicker was perhaps the best offensive player in the game for Seattle on Sunday. His four field goals kept the Hawks within the game, and ultimately win it in sudden death overtime. Myers actually missed the potential game-winning kick at the end of regulation but earned redemption in the end. His season total is now 34-for-37.

This marks a huge improvement from last season when Myers only connected on 17 of 23 attempts, leaving plenty of points out on the field for the Seahawks. But in 2022, Myers nearly regained his 2020 form when he was a perfect 24-for-24 on kicks.

Kicker is an unusual position in football . . . you never realize the importance of a good one until you don’t have one.

Stud or Dud - Destiny in Detroit

It all comes down to this. The postseason fate for the Seahawks is now in the hands of the Lions, led by coach Dan Campbell and former division foe QB Jared Goff. The Lions must defeat or somehow tie the Packers in order for Seattle to earn a spot in the playoffs.

It is unfortunate the Seahawks are in this position. Going 0-4 against the NFC South hurts, as well as dropping an overtime game to the Raiders. But ultimately, it doesn’t matter. We can play the “what if” game until the cows come home, but it won’t change reality. This is the hand the Seahawks are dealt and they must play it . . . or, more accurately, hope the Lions don’t fold.

