3 student-athletes win UH Bonham Awards

Olivia Davies, Kaylee Glagau and Spyros Chakas received the Jack Bonham Award, the University of Hawaii athletics department's highest individual honor.

Davies (women's basketball), Glagau (beach volleyball) and Chakas (men's volleyball) were presented the award for top male and female senior student-athlete during the 11th annual H Awards on Tuesday.

Davies, of Wasilla, Alaska, helped the Rainbow Wahine win back-to-back Big West Tournament titles, and is an academic all-conference honoree.

Glagau, of Mississauga, Canada, is a two-time All-American, two-time recipient of the Big West Pair of the Year and three-time all-Big West first-team selection. She has a 3.77 cumulative grade point average.

Chakas, of Nea Smyrni, Greece, is a two-time second-team All-American and helped the Rainbow Warriors win two national championships. He was selected to all-conference academic teams and honor rolls.

The Jack Bonham Award is named for the assistant athletics director who was killed in 1974 in a plane crash in American Samoa.

UH swimmer an academic All-American

Hawaii fifth-year athlete Justin Lisoway was named to the Men's Swimming and Diving Division I Academic All-America third team on Wednesday, becoming the program's first honoree in 20 years.

Lisoway, of De Winton, Alberta, Canada, posted a cumulative 4.00 grade-point average while majoring in computer science. He was among 30 student-athletes honored by the College Sports Communicators.

Lisoway is the first member of the UH men's swimming and diving team to earn Academic All-America recognition since Kurt Boehm made the Men's At-Large third team in 2004.

Lisoway is also a four-time winner of the Jenny Matsuda Award, the UH athletics department's highest academic honor.

Lisoway won the 100 breaststroke title and swam on two record-breaking relay teams at the MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships in February.