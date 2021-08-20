3 stellar facts about newest Steelers LB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the boost they needed on the interior defensive line with the recent acquisition of Pro Bowler Joe Schobert.

Since Schobert was drafted by the enemy and traded from down south in Jacksonville, here are some things Steelers Nation probably didn’t know about the linebacker.

Badger greatness

AP Photo/Morry Gash

In July 2012, Schobert put on quite the show in the WFCA Large School All-Star Game, in which he played running back, safety and kick returner. His performance tallied 145 all-purpose yards, two tackles, two pass breakups and an interception and eventually earned him a preferred walk-on spot from the University of Wisconsin Badgers. During his freshman season, Schobert played in five games but recorded no stats. Still, he was named 2012 Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year and earned a scholarship. From then on, Schobert terrorized offenses and had the accolades to back it up. The then-outside linebacker was the third in Wisconsin-Madison history to earn first-team All-America honors. Schobert had played in 45 games (28 starts) by the time his NCAA career was over. He amassed 172 total tackles with 35.5 tackles for loss -- good for 13th-most in school history. Schobert sacked the quarterback 13.5 times and forced seven fumbles (second-most in Badger history).

First, there was Cleveland

AP Photo/David Richard

Schobert was a fourth-round (99th overall) draft selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL draft and moved from outside of the D-line to inside at the MIKE linebacker spot. A teammate of then-Browns cornerback Joe Haden, Schobert started just three games in his rookie campaign -- the season the Browns posted an embarrassing one win and 15 losses. In his sophomore season, Schobert shot up the depth chart and earned himself a Pro Bowl in the process. With the Browns, Schobert contributed six picks, 20 batted passes, three recovered fumbles (for 73 yards), 19 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks. As the NFL's co-leading tackler, Schobert racked up 408 tackles (15 for loss). In March of 2015, Cleveland cut off negotiations with their best linebacker, who, according to Pat McManamon of The Athletic, was looking for a contract with an annual salary in the neighborhood of $10 million. If offered, that deal would have placed Schobert seventh in the NFL among inside linebackers (APY). At least one team was willing to pay the man ... and more.

Story continues

Duuuuuval calls

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a bunch of holes to fill and gladly said, Yes, we'll pay Joe Schobert what he's worth. The Jags inked Schobert to a five-year, $53,750,000 deal ($18.850 million APY) ahead of the 2020 season. Handsomely paid, Schobert posted one of his best years as a pro and finished the season fourth in the NFL in total tackles with 141 (six for loss). He also contributed six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. Schobert's Week 13 pick of Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins was returned 43 yards for a score. While Schobert, 27, was the best free-agent signing the Jaguars made in the 2020 offseason, he wasn't head coach Urban Meyer's boy. But what's Jacksonville's loss is the Pittsburgh Steelers' gain. His leadership, knowledge, experience, and tackling prowess should make the interior line a force to be reckoned with -- especially if Devin Bush can stay healthy and improve his game. https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1335670726368649217?s=20

1

1

1

1