3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.

But Pittsburgh does have the ammo to make some moves. Here are three guys who should be on the trading block right now.

QB Mitch Trubisky

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky to be the short-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. Short-term meant three and a half games. But with his benching, it is probably time to move on rather than have him be a disgruntled backup behind a first-round rookie.

WR Chase Claypool

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Pittsburgh has a long list of talented receiving options and division of labor is becoming a concern. Wide receiver Chase Claypool seems to be the odd man out behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens and it might be time to move him for a potential starter at another position.

QB Mason Rudolph

If the Steelers are going with Pickett for the rest of the season, it makes sense to move on from either Trubisky or Mason Rudolph. Despite the vote of no confidence in Trubisky it still seems more likely Rudolph would be the guy on the block for a quarterback-needy team.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire