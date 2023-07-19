3 Steelers takeaways after watching Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

If you haven’t had a chance yet, I highly recommend any NFL fan to check out Netflix’s “Quarterback” because it is an excellent look into the lives of not only the three quarterbacks they profiled but the teams. As a Pittsburgh Steelers guy, I found myself looking at this through the lens of Pittsburg for what we could take away from this series. Here are three takeaways, one for each of the quarterback/team tandems.

Pittsburgh dodged a bullet on Marcus Mariota

The Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the first day of free agency in 2022 but Marcus Mariota was on the market as well. Based on not only how Mariota played but the circumstances surrounding him leaving Atlanta during the season, thankfully he was not on the Steelers radar.

The Steelers could learn from how Kirk Cousins works with his coaches

If watching Kirk Cousins go about his business didn’t endear you to him, I’m not sure anything could. There’s no denying he is still a very talented quarterback but he really is a great person. But watching Cousins and his interactions with his coaches really makes one hopeful that the Pittsburgh coaches could give Kenny Pickett that level of control and have that type of confidence someday.

Patrick Mahomes is a completely different type of animal

After watching not only the way Patrick Mahomes plays but the way he prepares, it’s clear to beat the Chiefs you have to find a way to outplay them while acknowledging Mahomes is going to hurt you in so many ways. The Super Bowl runs through Kansas City and for a young Steelers team, looking up at Mahomes is a scary thought.

