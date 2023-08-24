3 Steelers takeaways from ESPN’s new 2024 mock draft

Matt Miller of ESPN has a new 2024 mock draft out and we are going to dig into it a bit for the Pittsburgh Steelers. the 2023 NFL draft is shaping up to be an excellent group with multiple rookies vying for spots in the starting lineup.

Here are our three big takeaways from ESPN giving the Steelers Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham.

Latham is a great player

A strong case can be made that Latham is a much better prospect than Broderick Jones at this point He’s a natural right tackle and the best in the country. Pairing him up with Jones makes a ton of sense.

The 14th pick

I know Miller used ESPN’s Football Power Index to determine draft order but I have a hard time believing the Steelers won’t have a lower pick in the actual draft and Latham won’t be an option.

2 more realistic options

If we assume the Steelers do a little better than the projection, there are a couple of guys who should be on the Steelers radar. The first is Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims. He’s a massive run blocker and it would be interesting to see him paired up with another former Bulldog. Another name to jot away is Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean. He’s a crazy elite athlete and can work in as a cornerback or a free safety.

