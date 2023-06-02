3 Steelers storylines to follow this season

2023 is a huge season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After nearly sneaking into the playoffs last season with a rookie quarterback, expectations are high. Here are some storylines we plan to keep an eye on all season.

How much will the coaches give Kenny Pickett?

The Steelers showed down the stretch last season they can run the football with power and efficiency. But this is a quarterback-driven league and eventually, the Steelers are going to have to win some shootouts and we want to see if Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin are willing to hand that type of responsibility over to Kenny Pickett.

Who finishes as the career sack leader?

T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward go into the season as No. 2 and No. 3 on the Steelers career sack leaders. We understand when their respective careers are over, Watt should be the runaway sack leader but for 2023 it is going to be a great week-to-week battle once both guys have passed James Harrison and add to their impressive career totals.

Is this team built to beat the Bengals?

Like it or not, the AFC North runs through Cincinnati. The Bengals have built a balanced, explosive roster that can put up points in a hurry. We will find out very quickly if the Steelers have the weapons to run with one of the top teams in the AFC and if the changes on defense are enough to keep this group in check.

