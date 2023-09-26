3 Steelers who showed up when the team needed them most

A win is a win, and it was a typical one for the Pittsburgh Steelers — non-dominant, doing just enough to get by. Helping them get it done were a few usually quiet guys who showed up when Pittsburgh needed it most.

CB Levi Wallace

If the Steelers had lost, we’d harp more on the 115 yards and two scores Levi Wallace allowed. But they won, so let’s talk positives. After a slow start to the season, he pulled down two interceptions. His second came with 10 seconds left and put the game on ice, giving Pittsburgh the win.

LEVI WALLACE ENDS THE GAME WITH AN INTERCEPTION 🔥 The Steelers beat the Raiders in primetime off of Jimmy Garoppolo’s third interception of the game 😬 pic.twitter.com/mBLOHQoRvw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

DL Keeanu Benton

Keeanu Benton put a vicious swim move on Jimmy Garoppolo and took him to the ground for his first career sack and one of Pittsburgh’s four on the night. He also played a pivotal role in holding Josh Jacobs and the Raiders to 69 rush yards.

EDGE Markus Golden

Having a guy like Markus Golden as a reserve is something the Steelers could only dream of in 2022. But they made it a reality after inking the 32-year-old in May and so far, he’s working out worlds better than the failed Malik Reed and Melvin Ingram experiments. Golden played in 20 snaps versus the Raiders, 13 as T.J. Watt’s stand-in. He worked around the edge to get to Jimmy G. for a six-yard loss, his second in consecutive games.

