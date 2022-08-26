3 Steelers who shouldn’t make the final roster but probably will

All NFL teams have to cut their rosters to the final 53 players by the end of business on August 30. We have updated our projection for the 53-man roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers but we admit there are players on the list we aren’t sold on. Here are three players who are likley to make the team but really shouldn’t.

FB Derek Watt

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers continue to allocate a roster spot to a player whose claim to fame is being T.J. Watt’s brother. Yes, we know he’s a good special teams player but with running back so thin, keeping a fullback who doesn’t actually play fullback doesn’t make a lot of sense

DT Henry Mondeaux

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux is like a comfy old pair of shoes. Nothing to look at but familiar and you know what you are getting. At least one of the promising young defensive linemen on the roster won’t make the team because of this comfy old shoe.

CB Justin Layne

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

We don’t have cornerback Justin Layne making the final roster and only have four cornerbacks on the final roster. But if the Steelers keep a fifth, we are afraid it will be Layne.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire