3 Steelers ready to step up in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the youngest teams in the NFL. Loaded with young talent all over the field. But at some point, these young players have to play like veterans and they have to play like stars. Here are three Steelers players who are ready to step up big time in 2023.

Levi Wallace, cornerback

With Cameron Sutton gone, the Steelers cornerback depth chart looks very different. Even with Patrick Peterson signed, the workload will change and this is going to put more pressure on Levi Wallace to cover the other team’s top receivers. We expect him to step up.

Pat Freiermuth, tight end

I know Pat Freiermuth has been very good through the first two years of his NFL career. But he could be great. Like really great. I question the offensive potential of any player in Matt Canada’s offense but even in his scheme there has to be a way for even Canada to utilize him properly.

DeMarvin Leal, defensive end

Last season, when called upon, DeMarvin Leal played well albeit in very limited action. Leal only played around 16 percent of the defensive snaps but 2023 promises to see Leal play much more. Leal’s burst off the edge at 290 pounds was impressive and as long as he maintains his conditioning should be a weapon on defense next season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire