3 Steelers position battles to watch in training camp

In just a few weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Saint Vincent College for training camp and here are three position battles we can’t wait to watch as the team sorts out the final 53-man roster.

Dmontae Kazee vs Keanu Neal

Broderick Jones vs Dan Moore Jr.

Levi Wallace vs Joey Porter Jr.

When the dust settles, we expect to see plenty of Joey Porter Jr. and Levi Wallace on the field at the same with Patrick Peterson’s ability to line up in the slot as well as safety. But in base defense, we want to see which guy earns that opportunity to be at the top of the depth chart.

