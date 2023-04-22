3 Steelers poised for a breakout in 2023 not named Kenny Pickett

Now that the 2023 NFL draft is almost here, we wanted to give the Pittsburgh Steelers roster a close look. Everyone wants to hype the group of rookies who will be on this team in a week but what about the guys already here? Those are the players who will push this team back into the playoffs if it is going to happen. So who are the top breakout candidates who aren’t quarterback Kenny Pickett?

LB Mark Robinson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One guy who has to be excited about the huge changes at inside linebacker Mark Robinson. Pittsburgh signed Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb but neither guy should keep Robinson and his physical mentality off the field.

WR George Pickens

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, George Pickens showed a taste of what he is capable of as a rookie. Now, with a full offseason to learn the subtle part of the NFL game, Pickens should be able to be more consistently productive. He will always be good for a highlight-reel catch or two a week but if he can develop is route running and get open more, he will really start to rack up big numbers.

DL DeMarvin Leal

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers need another outside linebacker to rush the passer but they might have found their replacement for Stephon Tuitt in DeMarvin Leal. Leal came to the Steelers as a mid-round pick, put on some quality weight and showed a dynamic burst off the edge. If he continues that development over training camp and the offseason he could be the team’s extra edge who just happens to weigh 290 pounds.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire