3 Steelers looking at expanded roles in 2023

As we watch free agency come into focus, we see the Pittsburgh Steelers moving toward a very different roster. Pittsburgh has added multiple new faces but the team also seems to be letting several contributors leave in free agency. Here are three Steelers who will see expanded roles in 2023.

LB - Mark Robinson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers signed two new starters in Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts but Mark Robinson’s experience in the defense and physical play should afford him a strong role similar to what Robert Spillane did for the Steelers defense last season.

TE - Connor Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has made no attempt to bring back Zach Gentry which means the No. 2 tight end job will fall to Connor Heyward. Heyward really impressed in the team’s final games and adds a new dimension to the offense when he is on the field.

DL - DeMarvin Leal

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Pittsburgh got themselves a real bargain with DeMarvin Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played in 11 games, starting two of them and showed some great explosion off the edge despite packing on some quality weight. Leal should be a starter opposite Cam Heyward this season and give the Steelers defense some of what they have missed without Stephon Tuitt.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire