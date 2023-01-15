3 Steelers free agents that the team cannot overspend on

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have some important free-agent decisions to make this offseason. The Steelers played so well in the second half of the 2022 season, the rebuild seems to be ahead of schedule. If the team wants to continue to move forward, here are three players the Steelers cannot invest big money into this offseason.

LB Devin Bush

NFL Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush

The fact that Devin Bush only played 10 snaps in the final two games tells you all you need to know about his future with the Steelers. Bush has been a bust almost since day one, especially considering the Steelers traded up to get him.

QB Mason Rudolph

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh signed Mason Rudolph to a new contract last offseason only to relegate him to third string all season. Rudolph wants a chance to start and get paid like it. Even if the team cuts Mitch Trubisky, Rudolph should move on.

FB Derek Watt

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

First off, we love how Derek Watt got inserted into the offense in the second half of 2022. And if he is willing to come back on the cheap so be it. But Watt was overpaid last year and shouldn’t be again.

