3 Steelers free agents we are shocked haven’t re-signed yet

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long list of in-house free agents who remain unsigned, most of which isn’t a surprise. However, there are a few players we assumed would have already been back in the fold by now. Here are the three biggest surprises.

FB Derek Watt

Not many teams carry a true fullback anymore. Are the Steelers moving away from keeping a fullback as well? Being the brother of T.J. Watt, we assumed that if the plan was to bring Derek back, he’d be signed already.

C J.C. Hassenauer

Even with the addition of Nate Herbig, there’s still a place for J.C. Hassenauer. This is especially true if the Steelers chose to release Kendrick Green. Hassenauer is a guy we can see sitting in free agency and signing later in the summer.

WR Miles Boykin

Boykin was a non-factor on offense last season but he is an ace on special teams. This alone should be enough to get him a one-year contract so that he can play one more season.

