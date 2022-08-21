3 Steelers who could be traded to upgrade the offensive line

Right now the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a crisis along the offensive line. Despite adding two free agents to help fix the interior, the line is still struggling and there is no one on the roster now to come in and save the day.

But the Steelers could consider a trade to help bolster the talent on the offensive line and here are three guys on the team right now who could be on the block.

QB Mason Rudolph

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Rudolph’s trade value has never been higher. He has had a very strong training camp and two very good performances in the preseason. So many teams need help at the quarterback position, Rudolph makes an excellent trade option.

LB Devin Bush

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Devin Bush is in the final year of his contract, looking to get a big money deal in the offseason and isn’t likely to get it in Pittsburgh. If he can regain his rookie form, he would be a bargain for a team wanting an athlete on defense.

WR Chase Claypool

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The combination of the contract for Diontae Johnson and the emergence of George Pickens makes this oen an option. Chase Claypool is an excellent player but he’s also valuable on the open market thanks for his low cap number and huge upside.

