3 Steelers who could sneak onto the final 53-man roster

Most of the spots on the Pittsburgh Steelers final 53-man roster are spoken for at this point but there are always a handful of spots up for grabs throughout training camp. Here are three guys we think have a great shot to sneak onto the final 53-man roster.

FB Monte Pottebaum

As of now, undrafted rookie Monte Pottebaum is the only fullback on the roster. The team hasn’t re-signed Derek Watt and it doesn’t seem they will. We still contend the Steelers aren’t going to carry a true fullback this season so they can carry four tight ends but if they do, Pottebaum is a true throwback who fits a power run game.

LB Tae Crowder

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

All the talk about the Steelers needing more athleticism at inside linebacker and they might already have the answer on the roster. Tae Crowder went from being Mr. Irrelevant in the 2020 NFL draft to a starter with the New York Giants. Crowder had 130 tackles in 2021 as a full-time starter and should be a contender to not only make the team but start.

WR Jordan Byrd

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh needs to add speed and athleticism on offense and in the return game and Jordan Byrd checks both of those boxes. Byrd’s chances of making the team will hinge heavily on the readiness of Calvin Austin III who brings a lot of the same skills to the table.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire