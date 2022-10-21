3 Steelers on concussion protocol cleared to play Sunday night

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced all three players they had in the concussion protocol have been cleared. This means quarterback Kenny Pickett, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace are all working toward playing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

Freiermuth and Wallace both missed last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while they remained in the protocol. Pickett suffered his concussion on Sunday against the Bucs but seems to have turned it around very quickly. Mitch Trubisky subbed in for Pickett last week and led the team to the game-winning touchdown.

