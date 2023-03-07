3 Steelers breakout candidates for 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a quality young football team and the arrow is pointing straight up. There are going to be several new starters and key reserves next season and here are the three guys we are banking on to break out in 2023.

LB Mark Robinson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Converted running back Mark Robinson started the Steelers final two games of the 2022 season as something of an audition for 2023 season. Robinson should have a leg up for a starting job this season and based on a limited sample will do very well.

DB Tre Norwood

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

I expected 2022 to be a breakout season for Tre Norwood but it never materialized. He only ended up playing about 23 percent of the defensive snaps. With Damontae Kazee and Terrell Edmunds both free agents, we will once again call for Norwood to step into a larger role in the secondary.

TE Connor Heyward

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Every NFL offense needs a three-tool guy who can run, catch and block from multiple spots in the formation. This is what tight end Connor Heyward brings.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire