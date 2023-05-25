3 stats to watch for the Steelers in 2023

Statistically, the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t great in 2023. In spite of all the problems the team had, they still found a way to finish 9-8 and nearly make the playoffs. Here are three stats where Pittsburgh underachieved last season to watch for in 2023.

Passing touchdowns

Last season, Steelers quarterbacks only accounted for 12 passing touchdowns, which was the worst in the NFL With the additions on offense as well as another year for Kenny Pickett, the passing offense should be more effecient.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sacks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers had 40 sacks in 2022 which was the worst Pittsburgh has had since 2016 and broke a five-year streak of 50+ sacks in a season. A healthy T.J. Watt along with the addition of Markus Golden should get the pass rush game b

Yards per attempt

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Steelers quarterbacks averaged a woeful 5.6 yards per pass attempt. The Steelers couldn’t get the football downfield which made running the football more difficult. The continued development of Pickett along wide receiver George Pickens along with the other moves the team has made have been centered on becoming more explosive on offense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire