3 stats that make the Rams a challenge in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams in what is a pivotal matchup for the NFC West in Week 3. The Rams have dominated the Cardinals since Sean McVay became head coach. For the Cardinals, this game is also a sort of revenge game, as it is the first matchup since the Rams embarrassed them in the playoffs last season.

With that in mind, what are some of the stats that make this a concerning matchup for the Cardinals?

The Cardinals' home woes

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) escapes from Arizona Cardinals long snapper Beau Brinkley (43) during the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Nfc Wild Card Playoff Cardinals Vs Rams

The Cardinals have not beat the Rams in Arizona since the 2014 season.

That’s quite the stat, particularly given they’ve had an opportunity to beat them every season. Even with the Cardinals were very good under Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer, the Rams still had their number.

Then, of course, the trend shifted and the Rams become a powerhouse under Sean McVay. Most of the home matchups between the Rams haven’t been particularly close, either.

Four of the last five home matchups against the Rams have been won by double digits in favor of the Rams. Of course, most of that was when the Cardinals weren’t very good, but it’s still worth noting.

Sean McVay against the Cardinals

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While the record against the Rams at home is certainly concerning, it doesn’t get a whole lot better on the road.

Sean McVay is 10-1 against the Cardinals in his career (including playoffs). The lone win came last season when the Cards beat up on the Rams in Los Angeles.

Times have changed for the Cardinals behind Kyler Murray, but the record is still concerning.

Aaron Donald's dominance

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Donald has 15 sacks in 16 career games against the Cardinals.

The future Hall of Famer has been an absolute nightmare for the Cardinals. Last season’s contest in Arizona was completely dominated by Donald on national television.

It always felt like Donald was always getting a sack each game he played the Cardinals, but this confirms it. As elusive as Kyler Murray is, he’s been unable to escape Donald as often as he’d like.

The lone game in which Donald failed to make a huge impact was in the team’s blowout win against the Rams last season. Still, there were instances in that game where Donald got through the line, but Murray was able to escape trouble.

It was an impressive outing for the Cards last week in terms of pass protection, but this week is going to be a challenge.

