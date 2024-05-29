3 state teams in NCAA baseball tournament

The NCAA baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 four-team, double-elimination regionals.

Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals next week, and the final eight go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 14.

Tennessee is the No. 1 national seed. There hasn’t been a No. 1 seed win the championship since Miami in 1999.

Indiana State, Indiana and Evansville are part of the 64-team field. Indiana State is the No. 2 seed at Kentucky, Indiana is the No. 3 seed at Tennessee and Evansville is the No. 4 seed at East Carolina.