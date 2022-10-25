3 Stars: Rookie, vet RB shine alongside main mane in Cowboys win over Lions

The first game back for quarterback Dak Prescott ended up looking like a game started by backup Cooper Rush. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were the focus of a conservative offense that had more than 30 rush attempts and under 200 passing yards. The Dallas defense led the way, only allowing six points, while sacking the opposing QB five times, and creating five total turnovers.

Prescott did have some impact on the offense, throwing zero interceptions compared to the three last week, and leading the team to a 75% redzone touchdown percentage with the team scoring three out of four times. The one time the team didn’t score was because wide receiver Noah Brown fumbled on a reception inside the five-yard line.

This team isn’t the Kansas City Chiefs, or the Miami Dolphins offensively. They don’t have the offensive line or receiving talent to spread out and throw the ball all over the field, but an excellent run game and ferocious defense can still be impactful and help the team shine like the decals on the helmets of the three stars of the game.

Micah Parsons

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Parsons makes plays on the football field that not many others could. In a season-low 42 snaps, 71% of defensive plays, he still managed five tackles, one sack, a QB hit, and a forced fumble. He also seemed to have a sack taken away from him and credited to Dorance Armstrong.

They credited this sack to Dorance with 1:29 in the 4th and this sure looks like Micah to me. pic.twitter.com/xH03uVovoN — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) October 24, 2022

Statistics aren’t everything, the Cowboys currently rank first in both sacks and pressures, they are fifth in weighted DVOA and fifth in EPA-per-play-allowed. They allow the second-lowest points per contest, are fourth in takeaways, third in red-zone touchdowns allowed a game, and third in yards per play. The biggest play of the game only registered as a basic tackle.

The Lions were down only four as the fourth quarter started and they were on their 11th play of a go-ahead drive. Jared Goff waited for Parsons to come up field on a pass rush and then threw a screen in behind him to tight end Brock Wright. With a five-yard head start and a path to the end zone, Detroit was about to take the lead with under 13 minutes left in the game.

That’s when Parsons turned on another gear, quite literally. He hit the top speed he has ever recorded on an NFL field, running 20.41 MPH to chase down Wright at the one-yard line, saving a touchdown.

Micah Parsons is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/or1EPbL30f — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) October 24, 2022

The very next play Demarcus Lawrence forced a fumble that was recovered by Anthony Barr and the Lions never recovered. The next three Detroit possessions ended in turnovers. One play that just shows up as a Parsons solo tackle becomes a play so impactful it makes the opponent completely fall apart.

Ezekiel Elliott

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott has an enormous contract, a stat sheet that shows declining yards per game every season, and a cheap, very efficient back up and for those reasons his contributions are often overlooked and he is overly criticized. His ability to be a complete back is something that is lost in the modern NFL.

Tony Pollard averaged almost seven yards per rush attempt and had 109 total yards on 14 touches. He is a big-play threat, but Elliott does the dirty work, so Pollard doesn’t have to be worn down throughout the season. Going into the game Elliott was six for six getting first-down conversions on 3rd-and-1 tries. He is invaluable as a pass blocker and is a solid as a pass catcher as well.

He ran much better than his 3.8 yards per carry would make someone assume. That’s because he added two touchdown runs of only one yard, averaging 4.2 yards per carry if those aren’t included and he made some plays that looked like Elliott from Ohio State.

Elliott had 15 carries for 57 yards and two scores. He is the thunder to Pollard’s big-play lightning electricity. Both are necessary, and even though Pollard had the average, Elliott scored twice, and the two touchdowns put him over the top as the second star of the game.

Sam Williams

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In order to be the top star of a game, a player has to make things happen in big moments to cause game changing plays. Sam Williams played less than a quarter of the defensive snaps against the Lions and did all of the above. He was even the top-rated Dallas player according to Pro Football Focus.

In only 14 defensive snaps Williams accumulated two sacks, two tackles for a loss, forced a fumble and recovered it. In his last 29 pass rushes Williams has recorded four QB hits, three hurries, and two sacks. His best play came when he was just making a routine tackle and turned it into a WWE style wrestling move.

Cowboys DE Sam Williams, body slamming without drawing a flag pic.twitter.com/Jdsa42vvXa — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 23, 2022

Later on, Williams sealed the game with a sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery with just over two minutes left in the game.

The Cowboys have the best pass rush in the NFL, and seem to have added a fourth member of the brigade. They took one of the top offensive lines in the league and got five sacks, three fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Williams had his breakout and proved it isn’t about how much a player plays, but what he provides in those opportunities. That performance landed him as the top star of the game.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire