3 Stars: What players most help the Cowboys give the Eagles their second loss on the year?

The Cowboys and Eagles went to war in one of the season’s best games. Philadelphia got ahead early, only to see Dallas comeback, before a back-and-forth, see-saw battle that came down to the last few seconds.

Both teams had excellent performances across the board. The offenses combined for 13 scoring drives. The Eagles’ defense completely shut down Dallas’ run game and even scored themselves on a Pick-6. The Cowboys’ defense overcame a lackluster play-by-play effort with four takeaways. Even special teams on both sides were perfect, going a combined six for six on field goals and not missing a single extra point.

Two of the top teams in the NFC went at it in what could be a preview of great playoff game, but these were the top individual performances who helped Dallas squeak out the victory.

Jayron Kearse

Kearse called out his defense after their Week 15 performance in Jacksonville, saying the need to shut up and make plays. That’s exactly what he did against the Eagles, leading by example.

The defense didn’t have a game to write home about, especially considering they were facing the back-up QB, but their four takeaways were a huge key in the teams come from behind victory.

Kearse got two himself, one of them wasn’t forced, as Kearse picked up a fumbled exchange between Minshew II and Boston Scott, but the other was a huge play at an important moment at that time.

Dallas had given up points on the first drive of the game and then a Prescott Pick-6, and although the Cowboys offense had scored to stem the tide, the team was still down three. Kearse made the first true momentum changer for this defense with a one-handed interception of a Minshew II pass intended for Quez Watkins.

The Cowboys took the lead six plays later on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.

His leadership, and two monster turnovers lead Kearse to the third star of the game.

CeeDee Lamb

Many of the Cowboys’ stars either made crucial mistakes or had minimal impact on the outcome of the game against the Eagles.

Prescott threw a touchdown to the other team. Trevon Diggs was burned twice, leading directly to ten Philadelphia points. Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Demarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons hardly had their names called.

Lamb, however, earned the second star of the game by having a perfect performance.

In the first half, Lamb helped keep Dallas in range by hauling in eight receptions for over 100 yards and a TD. He became the first to do so for the Cowboys since Michael Irvin in 1993.

In the second half the Eagles attempted to double Lamb, trying to slow him down, and it nearly worked. Prescott was only able to hit Lamb for two more receptions for under 20 yards, but one was the game-tying touchdown with under six minutes left.

He tucked his chain in as he came in motion — apparently a recurring precursor of good things to come — and proceeded to smoke James Bradberry for the score on a hesitation fade.

Lamb ended the night with 10 receptions on 11 targets, 120 yards and two touchdowns. He is the top star of the night 90 percent of the time with that stat line, and on a night where multiple receivers played well on both sides, Lamb stood above the rest.

Dak Prescott

What a performance from one of the most discussed quarterbacks in the league. The Dallas defense gave up 27 points, including two fourth-down touchdowns, and over 400 total yards. The running backs combined for 25 carries for only 74 yards, an average of under three yards per attempt, which included a 22-yard run from Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott had to be elite in order to keep the Cowboys in this contest, throwing 27-of-35 for nearly 350 yards and two touchdowns. He added 41 rush yards on six carries. When the Eagles played zone, Prescott was a perfect 24-of-24 for 300 yards. Whether it was continuing to answer an Eagles score, surviving six sacks, or converting a 3rd-and-30 for a 52-yard bomb to new Cowboys receiver TY Hilton, Prescott had his best game of the season.

The Eagles excellent defense allowed 8 scores, four touchdowns and four field goals on ten possessions. Prescott led touchdown drives when the team was trailing 10-0, 10-7, 27-20, and 34-27, easily the top star of the game, and one of the best performances from a QB all season.

