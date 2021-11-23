3 Stars: Parsons, Kearse led inspired Cowboys defensive effort

Week 11 did not go as planned for the Dallas Cowboys. Their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs was seen as a litmus test of their season so far, and they failed. Offensively the Cowboys were awful, only producing nine points. 276 total yards were a season-low and the Cowboys were only five out of 15 on third down. Sprinkle in Dak Prescott’s inaccuracy, wide receivers dropping passes, the offensive line getting dominated, and three turnovers, it was a miracle they only lost 19-9.

The reason for that was because of the Cowboys’ defense. The 19 points the Chiefs scored were the fourth-lowest the Cowboys’ defense has allowed all season. Also, they forced two turnovers and logged three sacks.

It’s hard to find a lot of positives in a loss like this one, but these are three players that stood out for the Cowboys.

No. 3: Safety Jayron Kearse

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Early in the third quarter, the Cowboys safety made what looked like to be a momentum-swinging play with the Cowboys down 16-3. On a 3rd-and-6 from the Cowboys’ 37-yard line, Kearse intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a pass bounced off the hands of tight end Travis Kelce. He ran it back for 34 yards to the Chiefs 36. Unfortunately, the Cowboys would only get a field goal out of it.

Jayron Kearse is right there for the INT! #DallasCowboys 📺: #DALvsKC on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pw5XegLcAL — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021

Kearse finished with five tackles (tied for second on the team) and added a pass defended. Although his effort and that of the entire defense against the Chiefs is to be commended, Kearse showed tremendous leadership saying they could have done more but also added the entire team should get the blame for the loss.

Story continues

“If we don’t give up 19 points, we win,” Kearse said. “It’s just that simple…We gave up 19, they beat us 19-9. The game is scoring more points and keeping them from scoring. They scored more points than us, and we gave up more than we scored. It’s on everybody.”

He may not have been looked at as a key offseason addition when he was signed back in March but Kearse has become a vocal leader on the Cowboys’ defense. His 65 tackles (leads the team), five tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits are all single-season career highs, and he’s doing more than enough to earn another contract with the Cowboys next season.

No. 2: TE Dalton Schultz

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Cowboys were without wide receiver Amari Cooper against the Chiefs and lost CeeDee Lamb for the second half due to a concussion. Schultz would end up being the best pass-catcher for a struggling Cowboys’ offense in Kansas City.

Schultz finished second in targets with eight and tied for first with Ezekiel Elliott by hauling in six receptions while leading the team with 53 receiving yards. This was an encouraging sign considering he only had seven receptions for 77 yards in the previous three games.

With Cooper out and the uncertainty of Lamb’s status for Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, Schultz could be the focal point of the passing game in Week 12. Regardless of what the scenario is, Schultz will be vital if the Cowboys are to get a bounce-back win.

No. 1: Weapon Micah Parsons

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Parsons winning Defensive Rookie of the Year is a foregone conclusion at the point. With the way he’s performing, Defensive Player of the Year honors are in his sights. Parsons may have only had four tackles against the Chiefs but he was constantly getting pressure off the edge on Mahomes, making him get rid of the ball quicker and forcing him to move around in the pocket.

Half of Parsons’ tackles were for a loss and he added two sacks, another quarterback hit, and a forced fumble. Parsons’s performance against the Chiefs was a continuation of an incredible four-game stretch in which he’s racked up 31 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

Penn State planned to expand LB Micah Parsons’ work as edge rusher in 2020. Had Parsons not opted out, this type of junior-year film likely has him long gone before Cowboys’ selection. Dallas graded him as draft’s top defender and pass rusher anyway. He was. Elite talent & drive. pic.twitter.com/UHsmQwWmAf — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 22, 2021

According to Next Gen Stats, Parsons had a career-high seven pressures against the Chiefs and his 19% pressure rate is the highest in the NFL. Whether he is flying around sideline to sideline on the second level at linebacker or coming off the edge as a defensive end, Parsons is an all-purpose defender that has singlehandedly changed the Cowboys’ defense.

1

1