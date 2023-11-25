3 stars from the Oklahoma Sooners 69-45 win over TCU

The Oklahoma Sooners finished the 2023 regular season with a bang on Friday. Their 69-45 win marked the second-highest point total this season.

Oklahoma’s offense was explosive and the defense came up with timely plays like they’ve done all season to come away with their 10th win of the season.

While there were some head-scratching stretches of play from the Sooners’ defense, the offense was a highlight reel throughout the game.

Here are the three stars, and a couple of honorable mentions, from Oklahoma’s win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

Honorable Mention: Jeff Lebby

It would have been really easy for Jeff Lebby to come into this game distracted given all of the talk about the Sooners offensive coordinator and the Mississippi State job. George Stoia of SoonerScoop reported that Lebby interviewed for the job midweek and Lebby was locked in from the word go against TCU.

The Sooners had just two drives not end in a score. They had a three and out on their third drive and the other was Dillon Gabriel’s interception on the second drive after halftime. Oklahoma scored touchdowns on six of their first seven drives to jump out to an insurmountable 42-16 lead.

And when it looked like the defense was letting the Horned Frogs back in the game, Lebby kept the Sooners humming.

He took a lot of heat for the losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State. But since then, the Sooners have averaged 53 points per game.

On Saturday, he called a great game. If that’s the last time Lebby is at the helm of the Sooners offense, he certainly went out with a bang.

Honorable Mention: Wide Receivers

It would be easy to single out Drake Stoops, who had another phenomenal game for the Oklahoma Sooners, but the wide receivers as a whole played a really good game.

It was Stoops’ third 100-yard day in the last four weeks. He should be an All-Big 12 first-team selection when the season ends. Stoops was clutch all game long and had seven receptions for a first down. In his final game at home, Stoops finished with 12 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Nic Anderson continued his strong second season in Norman. He had four grabs on eight targets for 97 yards, including a 50-yard reception on the opening drive of the game.

Jayden Gibson had another strong performance. He only had two catches but they came on back-to-back plays. Gibson caught a big third down to extend a drive in the first half and then a strong 59-yard touchdown reception, where he drug a TCU defender along the way.

Brenen Thompson also flashed his speed with a 53-yard touchdown reception for his first score as a Sooner. With Stoops leaving, look for Thompson to get more work in the offense next year.

The future at wide receiver is bright.

No. 3 Star: Gavin Sawchuk, RB

Over the last four weeks, Gavin Sawchuk has run for 483 yards and five touchdowns. On Friday against TCU, Sawchuk carried the ball 22 times for 130 yards and three scores.

He’s been explosive, patient, elusive, and shown off a power to his game that was a nice surprise.

The running back position struggled to find much consistency for much of the season. Injuries plagued the running back room in the offseason but once Sawchuk got healthy, he showed the ability that has had so many people excited for his second year in Norman.

If Sawchuk can stay healthy through the offseason, he’ll have a chance to put up big numbers in 2024 as the Sooners starting running back.

No. 2 Star: Billy Bowman, S

Like Sawchuk, Billy Bowman has really taken his game to another level over the last month of the season. In Oklahoma’s win over TCU, Bowman led the Sooners in tackles. His pick-six sealed the win.

In his last four games, Bowman’s recorded 30 total tackles, three interceptions (two of which went for touchdowns), a pass defended, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

He’s second on the team in total tackles and is second in the nation in interceptions. His three interceptions returned for touchdowns is an Oklahoma school record.

Bowman has made the nation take notice and should be in line for a number of postseason accolades.

Now the only question is will he return for one more season?

No. 1 Star: Dillon Gabriel, QB

In what could very well be his last collegiate start, Dillon Gabriel came out guns blazing. Any lingering effects from the concussion he suffered the week prior against BYU were not evident as he attacked TCU down the field seemingly all game long.

He finished the day completing 63% of his passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Gabriel had three completions of 50 yards or more and averaged 10.52 yards per attempt. It was Gabriel’s third game of 400 yards or more as he set a career-high in yardage in 2023.

His 12 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most nationally by a quarterback. He’s accounted for 42 total touchdowns in 2023, which is also a career-high.

Most believe Gabriel’s time in Norman is over. And if it is, he’s provided some thrills in his two years. Though it didn’t lead to a Big 12 title, Gabriel was good enough for Oklahoma to win and was exactly what the Sooners needed over the last two years during their coaching transition.

