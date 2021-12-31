3 stars from the Oklahoma Sooners 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Another season has reached its end for the Sooners and while it didn’t end with them hoisting a national title, they were able to end it on a high note with a win against a ranked opponent in the Oregon Ducks. The dominant win gives them some momentum as they head towards some time off and then winter workouts.

Months ago if you said that Bob Stoops would be the interim head coach for this bowl game with Brent Venables, the head coach in waiting someone would’ve considered having you institutionalized but we somehow found ourselves in that situation.

Now that the game is over and Stoops has officially and symbolically passed the torch on to Venables, the Sooners are ready to roll into the future. But last night’s performance gave us one more glimpse at this year’s team with a few guys standing out in San Antonio one last time. So let’s check out this week’s three stars!

Caleb Williams, QB

While he still has a massive decision looming, nothing seemed to be weighing too heavily on Caleb Williams’ mind as he put together a complete performance to close out an absolute whirlwind of a true freshman year.

Against the Ducks, Williams completed 21 of 27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns while rushing seven times for 34 yards. For the sixth time this season, he threw at least two touchdown passes.

After an opening drive that stalled out, it seemed like Williams and first-time play-caller Cale Gundy found exactly how to attack Oregon and never let up as the offense roared up and down the field.

Williams looked decisive, composed in the pocket, and threw some absolute lasers to receivers Jalil Farooq, Mario Williams, and a bomb like the one below to Marvin Mims.

After showing some noticeable development in his pocket presence, Williams wrapped up his true freshman year on a great note.

He heads into an offseason clouded with a major decision to make in regards to where he will play next year. If this was his last hurrah with Oklahoma, it was a heck of a lasting impression. And if it wasn’t, he provided yet another glimpse at what makes Williams such a fascinating player.

Up Next: Running Game Impressive

Kennedy Brooks, RB

While he declared for the NFL draft less than a day after his Valero Alamo Bowl performance, Kennedy Brooks made sure the last game we’ll have seen him play was easy on the eyes.

He diced the depleted Ducks defense like a hot knife through butter. It was effortless and clinical.

He rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries (10.1 average). 127 of that came in the first half while the Sooners offensive line brought their hard hats and went to work.

Brooks was his usual patient self and it paid dividends as he set up blocks and took advantage immediately after. This game further highlighted that the Sooners didn’t give Brooks the ball enough during the regular season. All in all, a masterful performance from a name we won’t soon forget as he makes his move to the NFL.

Up Next: Sooners Found an EDGE

Marcus Stripling, Rush Backer

Marcus Stripling walked into the stadium, knowing he had an All-American-sized hole to fill. Instead of trying to do too much, he simply did what was asked of him and it resulted in a career-high two tackles for loss, a sack, and two QB hurries.

It was by far his best performance since coming to Oklahoma and gives him the type of momentum that an offseason in the weight room and with skill development could turn him into a bonafide player for Brent Venables and Ted Roof’s defense next year.

Stripling is not Nik Bonitto, and that’s okay. He has to find his lane. But his activity levels against Oregon showed the nation and the Sooner faithful there is something worth exploring there.

Big sack by Marcus Stripling on 2nd down. Ethan Downs also in on the play. pic.twitter.com/CazEdt3Fiz — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021

The Sooners had several other names deserving of an honorable mention like Pat Fields, Justin Broiles, and Eric Gray. It just highlights the fact that the Sooners came into this game ready to play. A lot of credit should be given to Bob Stoops and the Sooners coaches that had to come back from other jobs and fulfilled their duties to the best of their abilities. The Oklahoma coaching staff had the Sooners ready to play in a game that looked like their most complete performance of 2021.

