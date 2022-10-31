3 Stars: Offense finally has to carry Cowboys and their shoulders were indeed broad

The Dallas Cowboys were winning games while without quarterback Dak Prescott by relying on the defense to hold opponents down and then asking the offense to not make critical mistakes. The reason the team was excited to get Prescott back was because eventually the Dallas defense was going to have a bad game and the offense would need to carry the team to a win. They weren’t going to do that with Cooper Rush under center.

Unexpectedly, the Week 8 Chicago Bears were the team to bring that challenge. They fell behind early but stuck to their game plan of running the ball at Dallas with multiple running backs, the quarterback, and even WR Velus Jones. Chicago ran 14 more plays than Dallas, controlling the clock for over 36 minutes, rushing for 240 yards. The Cowboys’ offense was going to have to show up and more than 400 yards and over 40 points later, last year’s No. 1 offense produced three stars of the game.

Yes, Micah Parsons did take a fumble and return it for a touchdown. Dalton Schultz brought in six of his seven targets for 74 yards, CeeDee Lamb had five receptions for 77 yards and a TD, and Kellen Moore was dialing up a great offensive plan all game. Any of those could have received a star this game, but sometimes it can be about more than who had the best stats of the day.

Damone Clark

Clark was a top-50 talent in the 2022 draft who fell to pick No.176 in the fifth round for Dallas after needing spinal fusion surgery in late March. It was the Cowboys medical staff who found the herniated disk in Clark’s neck, and while most expected him to miss the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, the Cowboys believed Clark could be back to play this season. He was active for the first time Sunday, just 220 days since his surgery.

Only expected to be a contributor on the special team unit, Clark had to fill in when Anthony Barr hurt his hamstring while running after Bears QB Justin Fields, who he was spying on. Clark ended up playing 40 of the 79 defensive snaps, 50.6%, but he wasn’t just a star for playing snaps in a game. He was productive, ending the game fifth on the team with six tackles and showed off his speed chasing down Justin Fields on a long run that was eventually called back by a holding call on Chicago.

Damone Clark showing his speed and effort in his first game back. pic.twitter.com/XUYAvhUa3j — Mike Crum (@cdpiglet) October 30, 2022

It was the fastest recorded speed from a linebacker all season at 22.19 MPH. With this type of athletic ability, at his size, Clark could be a regular star of the game as his career goes on.

Dak Prescott

Prescott looked better than he has since the pre-bye game of 2021, when a late touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb beat the New England Patriots to improve to 6-1. He missed the next game to the Minnesota Vikings with a calf injury and was never the same up to and including this season. Until Sunday, that is.

Prescott was 21-for-27 passing for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He led the team to a touchdown on the first four drives of the game, the team was 9-for-11 on the third-down conversions and a perfect 4-for-4 in the redzone.

Prescott added something back to his game that had been all but gone until he ran for 34 yards on five carries today. This included a third-down conversion on the first drive that went for a touchdown on a beautiful play design by Kellen Moore.

Great drive to start the day.

A little trickery from @dak to finish it off! 🪄 📺: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/O2F3uh3rHz — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022

On the second drive of the game Moore set up a play to get Lamb matched up on a safety. Dak had to look off the opposite safety and throw a strike between both players for the score.

Dak Prescott: 10 of 11 passing, 107 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD, 137.5 passer rating Cowboys 14, Bears 0 pic.twitter.com/Z2XXwwiScH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2022

The offense went on another four touchdown drives combining for 26 plays and 283 yards. Prescott had one mistake this game on an interception before half that gave the Bears a free three points. Passing the ball around to multiple targets, running occasionally in big situations, being great against the blitz and on third down, were staples of Prescott before his season ending injury in 2020. They were all back for this game, earning the QB the second star of the game.

Tony Pollard

Pollard got the start for an injured Ezekiel Elliott and was easily the top star of the game. He not only set the tone for the game, but he closed it out and did everything in-between. He only had 15 total touches but accumulated 147 total yards and three touchdowns.

The first drive of the game went for 11 plays and 75 yards, and Pollard was a part of five of those touches and 41 yards. He had his only reception for 16 yards and four carries for 25 yards. That drive ended with a fake to Pollard in order to open up Prescott on a QB run for the score.

He scored his second TD on the third drive of the game by breaking away on 1st-and-10 for 18 yards, leaving Eddie Jackson’s ankle at the 11-yard line.

In the fourth quarter the top star was still up for grabs. The game was also still in doubt, Dallas was up just 13, and the offense faced 3rd-and-1. If the Bears were able to get a stop, it would’ve been game on. Instead, Pollard broke a 54-yard run for a touchdown to put the game away, sealing the top star of the game.

