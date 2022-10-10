3 Stars: Some games stars are made with just one or two big plays

The Dallas Cowboys proved once more that they are nobody’s underdogs. They won another game in which they weren’t favored, and they did it beating the points spread by more than ten points yet again.

The Los Angeles Rams definitely had their stars show up. On offense Matt Stafford threw for over 300 yards, Cooper Kupp had seven receptions for 125 yards, and he scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass. Defensively, Aaron Donald had two sacks and Jalen Ramsey was the top guy in a secondary that held the entire receiving core of Dallas to 10 receptions for 102 yards. The Rams three stars might have been easy to spot, but the Cowboys success was a little more spread out.

The passing game for Dallas might have been nonexistent, but this win was still because of all three phases. The defense clearly dominated the game, holding the Rams without much success beyond two big pass plays. The Cowboys caused three turnovers and even scored on a strip sack. The special team unit set up three points as well with a blocked punt, and Brett Maher hit three field goals in the contest. On offense, Dallas was able to run the ball for almost five yards per carry, helping the defense stay fresh, and also not giving away a single turnover to set the Rams up for easy points.

The three stars of the game came from the three biggest playmakers of the night for the Cowboys, as they were instrumental to knocking off the defending Super Bowl champs.

Tony Pollard

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As good as any defense or special teams’ unit could be in any game, the offense will eventually have to make a few plays in order to win. The Cowboys didn’t get much from their passing game with Cooper Rush having a total Expected Points Added (EPA) of -7.5; regardless they were able to run the ball well and Tony Pollard has a role as a game-breaking, big-play guy.

Going into the contest Pollard already had the longest rush of the season, a 46-yard scamper against the New York Giants. The more surprising stat is that he also held the longest pass reception of the season. He took a swing pass from Cooper Rush 45-yards against the Bengals. Pollard adding a 57-yard touchdown run just elevates his status on the offense even more.

The Rams gave the Cowboys and Rush fits all night in the passing game. Down 10-9, the offense needed a big play badly considering how the game was going for them. Following a defensive TD and a blocked punt where the offense only gained five yards before a field goal, the next two drives ended in punts. The Rams were playing the exact way they needed to in order to win, then Pollard made the big play.

It was a simple halfback dive behind Zack Martin, but when blocked correctly, a back like Pollard can break one tackle and take it to the house. He broke three. Martin and Tyler Biadasz hit a double team block to open up a hole, then Martin was able to move up to the linebacker and seal him off to get Pollard a one-on-one opportunity, which he broke open. The real key block was Connor McGovern though. He had to get to a reach block on Aaron Donald right at the hole and he did just enough so Donald couldn’t make the play.

Cowboys answer right back. Tony Pollard with the 57-yard TD run pic.twitter.com/EoICcW7nxO — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

Dorance Armstrong

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Like a loss in the first week or two of a college football schedule, the contributions of Dorance Armstrong might be sold short in the three stars area due to it happening so early in the game. Almost any other game a player that directly caused two scores with his play would be the top star of the night, not second.

Armstrong set the tone for Dallas three plays into the game as Los Angeles tried a play-action fake on 3rd-and-1 that didn’t fool him. He blew up Stafford for a sack fumble that Demarcus Lawrence scooped up and took into the endzone.

Dorance Armstrong strip sack, DeMarcus Lawrence return TD Cowboys 6, Rams 0 pic.twitter.com/r3lc8yaJ5t — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

Armstrong wasn’t done making big plays for the Cowboys though, the very next drive the Rams were forced to punt, and Armstrong beat the long snapper right up the middle to get an easy block. The Cowboys only gained five yards on offense, nonetheless, Dallas was set up for an easy field goal attempt that netted them three points.

Dorance Armstrong wrecking this game early pic.twitter.com/ja3jGip8Kq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

When a first quarter score could read Dorance Armstrong 9-3 over the Rams, a star of the game is warranted. If these plays happened in the fourth quarter to end the game Armstrong would easily be the top star of this game.

Micah Parsons

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Michael Jordan has the flu game, and Micah Parsons had the groin game this week versus the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Another step towards his defensive player of the year award, Parsons put up five tackles, one for a loss, two sacks, three QB hits, and a forced fumble playing limited snaps in the second half.

His first sack won’t get the notoriety of the game-ending play, but it was crucial still. Reserved to only playing on third downs due to the injury, the Rams were at midfield attempting to make it a one-score game. On the ninth play of their drive, the defense attacked.

Lawrence and Parsons were lined up on the same side, Lawrence immediately beat the right guard, causing Stafford to have to roll out to his right, directly into the waiting arms of Parsons.

Micah Parsons with sack No. 5 on the season pic.twitter.com/8lfVyRa2j8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

The sack kept Dallas up two scores and took pressure off of the offensive side of the ball. Parsons had two other pressures on third-down attempts that caused incompletions, but it is the game-winning play that got him the top star of the night.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein just couldn’t get out of his stance fast enough in order to get in position and protect Stafford. Parsons flew around the edge, burying the opposing QB and forcing a fumble that rookie Sam Williams would recovery to seal the victory.

