3 Stars of the game: Sooners shine on both sides of the ball vs. Kansas State

The Oklahoma Sooners just keep winning games. It may not always be pretty, but here they are six days away from a date with their Red River rivals undefeated. College Football Playoff rankings will be making their appearance soon, and the Sooners are starting to build a strong case.

To stay undefeated, three guys elevated themselves to help the Sooners get over a foe that’s been quite a hassle the last few years. Let’s look at who stood out and earned one of our 3 stars from the 37-31 win over Kansas State.

Third Star – Isaiah Thomas, Defensive Line

Isaiah Thomas has proven that he is indispensable to this defense’s growth and evolution for two years in a row. He’s so versatile and can play inside and out.

Whether it was setting the edge or penetrating gaps and allowing his linebackers and safeties free to fill, he did it all against Kansas State. The absence of their other uber versatile defensive lineman Jalen Redmond has only highlighted how awesome Thomas is.

He finished with two tackles for loss and this sack of Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson in the red zone to force a Wildcats field goal.

Isaiah Thomas gets the sack to force a field goal. Bonitto also in the area for the stop. pic.twitter.com/dD3mAUWe5e — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021

Second Star: Kennedy Brooks, Running Back

The elder statesmen of the Sooners running back room, Kennedy Brooks, showed why his fans revere him. Brooks is patient and runs hard even when it looks like he’s not.

Like Rattler, his offensive line teammates came through big for him and helped move some guys. They struggled with that last week, forcing the Sooners to be more one-dimensional than Lincoln Riley would ever want.

Brooks finished just under 100 yards in rushing with 91. He scored a 2-yard TD in the third quarter on the Sooners’ first possession out of halftime.

🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨 What a drive to start the second half. Kennedy Brooks scores on the toss to give Oklahoma a 20-10 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xzfIcak6Ku — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021

First Star: Spencer Rattler, Quarterback

Spencer Rattler played his best game of the season, and it’s just that simple. The Sooners quarterback came up massive on the road and played as composed a game he has played since being a Sooner.

He was 22/25 for 243 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an arm punt interception while targeting Mike Woods on a long third down. Interception aside, he missed just two throws. Rattler showed excellent pocket awareness sliding and climbing up in the pocket at the right times and scrambling to throw or scrambling to run in others.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the play of his offensive line. They answered the call in this game. They weren’t perfect, but they were very solid, and coach Bill Bedenbaugh has a great bit of tape to build off of.

At crucial moments, Rattler looked comfortable and stood tall while delivering strikes to Jadon Haselwood, Marvin Mims, and Austin Stogner.

Rattler ➡️ Mims on 3rd and 7. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UQTWouEuu9 — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021

These three players shined bright in a big win for the Oklahoma Sooners as they get into the heart of their Big 12 schedule. A date with Texas is next for Oklahoma, and the Sooners will have to build and better than they were against Kansas State.

