3 stars of the Game: Dillon Gabriel has a legacy performance in Red River Rivalry win

Oklahoma faced its first actual test of the season on Saturday afternoon. They rose to the occasion as they defeated their rivals, the Texas Longhorns, in an instant classic 34-30 at the Cotton bowl in Dallas, Texas.

The game was wild from start to finish, but Oklahoma remained steady despite the roller coaster of emotions and the adversity they had to face during the game. Oklahoma eventually came out on top thanks to an all-time drive with under 1:30 left on the clock and no timeouts by the Sooners offense.

The win guarantees that Oklahoma will have the tiebreaker over Texas for the remainder of the regular season. It also gives them the signature win to validate themselves to the rest of the college football world.

The Sooners had to have near-legendary performances from several guys to pull off the win. Without further ado, here are our three stars from Oklahoma’s win over Texas.

Up Next: 3 Stars from the Red River Win

1. Dillon Gabriel, QB

High-level football is driven by quarterback play in college or the NFL. Quarterback play can elevate teams beyond their flaws and take them places they wouldn’t have been able to go otherwise.

We’ve seen it happen for the Sooners in recent years, where the quarterback play of guys like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts helped Oklahoma make the college football playoffs despite those teams having porous defenses.

This Oklahoma team has a legitimately good defense, but even then, sometimes a quarterback has to go above and beyond to win his team a game or two.

On Saturday, Dillon Gabriel had to do that.

And he did. Gabriel put together his most gutsy performance in a game that would probably define his time in Norman. He led the Sooners down the field to win the game on a drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson.

Gabriel ended the day with 285 yards passing and rushed for a career-high 113 yards and a touchdown. He became the first Sooner to throw for at least 200 yards, run for at least 100, and score a rushing touchdown in the same game since Jalen Hurts in 2019, which also came against Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

His best attribute on the day was how calm and poised he remained whether things were going Oklahoma’s way or not. And it all culminated in that now iconic drive to win the game.

Here’s Dillon Gabriel’s dagger to Nic Anderson from about as close to the action as you can get. pic.twitter.com/m1f8uj1gRp — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 7, 2023

Up Next: Defensive Standouts

2. Ethan Downs, EDGE

A junior from Weatherford, Oklahoma, Ethan Downs, grew up knowing what this rivalry means to the state of Oklahoma.

On Saturday, he stamped his signature into the game’s history as he shined brightly, rushing the passer off the edge. He finished the day with two monumental sacks and a couple of tackles for loss.

Without a doubt, it was his best game as a Sooner.

At times, he looked unblockable, and on one of his sacks, he bull-rushed Texas starting tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders en route to a quick sack of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

3. Jaren Kanak, LB

The third star of the day is Jaren Kanak, who put it all together in the biggest game of his short career as a starter at Oklahoma.

He had thirteen tackles, including seven solo tackles. Kanak and the other linebackers had their hands full dealing with a tough Texas offensive line and trying to bring down an excellent and shifty back like Johnathon Brooks.

Kanak was ready to showcase his ability and growth as a linebacker where he needed to make the right reads and get there to close down the play. He tied with Danny Stutsman for the team lead in “stops” according to Pro Football Focus.

Stutsman, who has played like one of the very best defenders in the country, was nursing a little bit of an injury and needed his teammates to contribute, and Kanak did just that on Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire