3 Stars: Diggs continues interception streak, Prescott and Elliott dominate

The Dallas Cowboys were looking to win their third consecutive game in Week 4 against the undefeated Carolina Panthers and the NFL’s top-ranked defense. Dallas was coming off of a big NFC East win against the Philadelphia Eagles just six days prior while the Panthers had 10 days since their win against the Houston Texans.

America’s Team played quite possibly their best game of the season and certainly their best since narrowly losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener. The Cowboys forced two turnovers and ran for 245 yards in a 36-28 win that they would’ve won by even more had they not taken their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. Here are the three players who led the way.

Dak Prescott

Prescott is simply in a zone after missing 11 games in 2020. 188 yards won’t blow anyone away, but Prescott spread the wealth to his pass catchers against the Panthers.

His four touchdown passes were a season-high, and four different players were on the receiving end. Prescott completed passes to five different players. For the game, he finished with a QBR of 88.2 and a passer rating of 130.3 against Carolina while adding 35 yards on the ground on four attempts.

Prescott is completing 75.2% of his passes which ranks second in the NFL to Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (76.1%). He has 10 touchdown passes to two interceptions (hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 2) on the season and has completed passes to nine different players. It’s safe to say, he’s back.

Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott was deemed by some to be on the downside of his career after his performance in 2020. He’s proving in 2021 that those rumblings were extremely premature, and he had his best game of the season so far against the Panthers.

The two-time rushing champion ran for a season-high 143 yards and scored a touchdown. Elliott showed unbelievable patience, burst, and power going up against the league’s top rushing defense. His best run of the day came in the third quarter when he exploded for a 47-yard run (longest run since 2016) that led to a Dalton Schultz touchdown that put the Cowboys up 12 points.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott rips off 47-yard carry. Longest rush since rookie year. Against a D that arrived allowing 45 rushing yards per game.pic.twitter.com/QrNH5Ksz4e — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 3, 2021

Elliott has piled up 238 yards and three rushing touchdowns over the last two games averaging 6.4 yards per rush. It’s a small sample size, but Elliott is currently averaging a career-best 5.3 yards per rush in 2021. After his big game against the Panthers, Elliott’s 342 yards rank fourth in the NFL.

Trevon Diggs

Death, taxes, and Diggs interceptions are becoming the three certainties in life. The 2020 second-round pick hauled in two interceptions against the Panthers giving him five on the season already.

It was the fourth straight game Diggs has registered an interception making him the 16th player in NFL history to do so in the first four games of a season. Diggs is the fourth player in Cowboys history to have an interception in four consecutive games (Dennis Thurman, Michael Downs, Charlie Walters). Also, Diggs and Chuck Howley (1968) are now the only players in team history to intercept five passes in the first four games of a season.

Diggs left the game late with some back tightness but is expected to be fine. There are still 13 games to go but right now nobody is playing the cornerback position better than Diggs.

