3 Stars: Dak Prescott, Cowboys’ defense fuel Week 16 win vs Washington

The Dallas Cowboys secured the NFC East title before they took the field Sunday night due to the Las Vegas Raiders’ victory over the Denver Broncos. However, they played as if they hadn’t accomplished anything and obliterated their division rival.

Dallas stormed out to a 42-7 lead at halftime and ended up with a dominant 56-14 victory. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams, making it a total team effort in front of their home crowd. There were plenty of kudos to go around, but here are the three players that led the way in the Cowboys’ 11th win of the 2021 season.

Star No. 3: Trevon Diggs

Diggs recorded his 10th interception of the season last week against the New York York Giants, tying Hall of Famer Mel Renfro for the second-most in Cowboys history. On Sunday, with former Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls in attendance, Diggs tied his team record of 11 which was set in 1981 on the first offensive play for Washington.

Washington taking a shot against Diggs that early was a shock to the second-year cornerback which he told the media after the game.

“I was in my feelings. Like, ‘Wow, they really just did that,'” Diggs said.

Diggs has transferred his skills as a former wide receiver during his days at Alabama to the cornerback position extremely well. He’s recorded an interception in 10 games this season and has three in the last four games.

The knock against Diggs from critics is that he gives up too many yards. However, with the way he keeps giving the ball back to the Cowboys’ offense, it’s doubtful anyone in the building is complaining.

Star No. 2: DeMarcus Lawrence

The absence of Lawrence for 10 games this season was a huge one and one that certainly kept the Cowboys’ defense from reaching their full potential. Sunday night against the Washington Football Team, Lawrence had his best performance of 2021 by recording a sack, an interception, and a touchdown.

It was the second interception of Lawrence’s career and the first touchdown. He showed impressive speed getting up to 17.51 mph as he ran down the sideline and it caught the eye of several of his teammates. Not one to be shy, Lawrence relished in showing his younger teammates that he’s still that guy.

“I’ve got to show the young boys that I still got it,” Lawrence said.

He currently does. Since his return from a broken foot just before the Cowboys’ Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, Lawrence has been lights out. He’s registered four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, four passes defended, a forced fumble, an interception, and scored a touchdown.

Having Lawrence back on the field gives the Cowboys’ defense their best run defender and it allows defensive Randy Gregory and linebacker Micah Parsons more freedom to get to the quarterback with all the attention opposing offenses have to give him.

Star No. 1: Dak Prescott

Prescott hadn’t been playing his best football as of late and took it upon himself to put in extra time in the last few weeks with his wide receivers to get things back on track. It all paid off on Sunday as Prescott threw for 330 yards (322 in the first half) and four touchdowns giving him his sixth game of the season with at least three touchdown passes.

Whatever “slump” Prescott may have been in lately went away against Washington as he completed nearly 72% of his throws to nine different pass catchers. His four touchdown passes in the first half tied former Cowboys’ quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo (2013) for the most in any half by a quarterback in team history.

The Cowboys’ signal-caller did something that hadn’t been done at his position as well on Sunday night. Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown to a wide receiver, a running back, a tight end, and an offensive lineman in the same regular season game.

After nearly a month of lackluster performances, Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense looked like the unstoppable machine they were in my first six weeks of the season against Washington, and it came right on time according to Prescott.

“I don’t know if we’re in the world or in the business of trying to send messages more than we’re just trying to get better day in and day out, game after game and make sure we’re playing our best ball as I continue to say and peaking at the right time heading into this tournament,” Prescott said.

Honorable Mention: Micah Parsons

“The lion is always hungry” is the phrase that Parsons has made famous and he continued to do so on Sunday night against Washington. In the second quarter, Parsons recorded his 13th sack of the season which puts him within striking distance of the rookie record of 14.5 set by Jevon Kearse in 1999 with two games left to play.

Sunday’s performance was a continuation of a dominant stretch for Parsons. He’s recorded 10.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles since Week 8.

Although the NFC East title was well in hand, Parsons talked about the Cowboys keeping their focus when they stepped on the field against Washington.

“We’re just showing that we’re staying hungry and that we’re not alligators who get paralyzed after we eat…I listen to a lot of motivational videos. I really like animals,” Parsons said.

