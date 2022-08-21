3 Stars: Cowboys young veterans focus the spotlight on themselves vs Chargers

On August 18, 2012, the Cowboys lost to the then San Diego Chargers, 28-20, starting a ten-year drought of road preseason games. It is only right then that Dallas breaks the streak against the Los Angeles Chargers, soundly defeating them, 32-18. The club turned in a pretty complete effort as their starters sat out once again.

The backups, and players vying for a chance to make the 53-man roster as depth guys, showed up on Saturday night in a big way. The score doesn’t really matter in how coaches evaluate performance, but the combination of great individual efforts led to a decisive win. Who stood out the most? Turnovers and great special teams play make three stars much easier to pick any game, even in the preseason.

KaVontae Turpin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Turpin was added to the Cowboys’ roster just three weeks ago to bring some big play ability to the team. He won USFL MVP by having a league-leading 316 yards after the catch, and a punt return average of 15.3, while adding the league’s only punt return touchdown.

He cemented his spot as the Cowboys top kick and punt returner for the 2022 season with his performance against the Chargers. He started by reversing the momentum of the game, taking a kick return 98 for a score after the Chargers put the first three points on the board the play prior.

Later he showed how important a great returner can be, by breaking open a game, taking a punt return back for a touchdown with under a minute left in the half.

KaVontae Turpin does it again! He now has a kick and punt return for a TD 😱 @KaVontaeTurpin 📺: #DALvsLAC on @NFLNetwork (check local listings)

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mnJpjKDBN0 pic.twitter.com/wLs6qw3f1P — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2022

Israel Mukuamu

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mukuamu is in a battle to make the 53-man roster, and even though he has the size and versatility the Cowboys love in their defensive backfield, Mukuamu is no guarantee with the emergence of rookies DaRon Bland and Markquese Bell.

The South Carolina product took steps in the right direction from the first series of the game. After making the tackle on the opening play, he helped shut down a run on the fourth play with a hit of Joshua Kelley behind the line of scrimmage so Trysten Hill and Tyler Coyle could clean it up. Then on the next snap, he picked off an Easton Stick overthrow for the first of two turnovers forced by the Dallas defense.

Strong start tonight for Cowboys second-year safety Israel Mukuamu. He’s been having a nice camp pic.twitter.com/0yrtMWh4wK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2022

Mukuamu ended the night with four tackles, the interception, and two pass deflections.

Trysten Hill

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hill could’ve been seen as a lost cause and a bust as the club’s first pick of the 2019 draft, but some really special gifts as a defensive tackle have kept him on the team and Dallas could finally be seeing the benefits.

Hill has had an excellent camp, attempting to stay on the team, and he hit his highest note Saturday night. Three tackles, all solo, with a sack, a force fumble, and a fumble recovery. It was a big defensive play immediately following a special team touchdown.

Trysten Hill showing some outstanding flexibility here. "Don't forget about me, guys!" pic.twitter.com/wV0S4ODrc6 — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) August 21, 2022

Hill is in a battle to be the fourth or fifth defensive tackle with veteran Carlos Watkins and rookie draft pick John Ridgeway.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

