3 stars from Cowboys’ upset Week 2 victory over Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys came in to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a record of 0-1 after an abysmal performance last week. The loss was compounded by injury to quarterback Dak Prescott. In order to defeat the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, they were going to need a much better all-around performance. They got it.

The offense did more than just not lose the game, they literally went out and won it with a last-minute drive. The defense kept the game close as they held a high-powered offense to only 17 points, and made Bengals QB Joe Burrow uncomfortable all night. The special teams unit was special as well with two field goals of 50-plus yards, including the game winner as time expired. When a team plays a complete and competitive game like Dallas did Sunday night, it makes it difficult to narrow down the three best stars of it.

Noah Brown

Coaches and players will often say football is about trust and chemistry. Do the offensive linemen trust one another to know how to block an incoming blitz, will a secondary know when to pass off their zones correctly, and does the QB trust his receiver to be in the right place at the right time when he has to throw a pass with anticipation.

The third star of the game goes to Brown, who has grown with quarterback Cooper Rush in Dallas. Brown was a seventh-round pick in 2017 while Rush was an undrafted free-agent signing the same year. They spent between five and six years working together on the second team. The two have earned their way up the depth chart ladder together, learning the offense they were in, gaining a chemistry, building a trust. That work bore fruit against the Bengals. It wasn’t just the five catches on five targets for almost 100 yards and a touchdown that made Brown a star of the game, but it’s when Rush went to Brown that shows the trust.

Six plays into the first drive, Dallas was going for it on fourth and two from their side of the field. Rush held firm in the pocket and threw a 17-yard strike to Brown over the middle to extend a series which ended in a TD pass to Brown, the first of the season for the Cowboys.

On the very next drive, a false start penalty made it 3rd-and-10. Brown hit on a third-down conversion for 28 yards. That type of penalty had been a regular drive killer for Dallas in the Mike McCarthy era, but instead they went on to score a TD again and go up 14-3. Even on the last drive to win the game, Rush was going to Brown again, but the pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage. Brown quickly reacted though running to go get the ball and another first down. Three plays later Brett Maher hit the game-winning field goal to close it out.

QB Cooper Rush

Rush is now 2-0 in the NFL with two game-winning drives on his resume. At this pace… just kidding.

He and the Cowboys came into this game as a seven-point underdog but left with a victory and a star of the game. For Rush it really was about how he started and how he finished, no matter how bad it was in between.

On the first drive of the game Rush went 4-for-5 for 36 yards and a TD. He converted a fourth-down pass from his own territory, then led them to a score in the red zone to calm everyone down and allow the defense to play with a lead right away.

After a Bengals field goal to make it 7-3, Rush saved the second series with a 3rd-and-10 completion to Noah Brown for 28 yards and another first down. Later in the drive he hit Pollard with a short pass the back took 46 yards down inside the 1-yard line. Pollard finished off the drive the next play and the offense had made an official statement that they were going to be in this game.

They stayed in it all game, not doing much in the second half, but not doing anything to give the game away either. Cincinnati’s offense eventually made plays and got all the way back to tie the game at 17. It was going to be up to Rush to win this game with under a minute left and like the game last season in Minnesota, Rush delivered.

He went 3-for-3 for 30 yards, not including the spike to set up the field goal. Maher won it from 50-yards away. Overall, Rush out dueled Joe Burrow, throwing for more yards, better yards per reception, and a better QB rating, but for Rush to show the poise he did starting this game, and the guts to go win it with under a minute left is why he was a top-three player for the night.

Micah Parsons

Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2543

The top star of the game was the best player on the field Sunday between Dallas and Cincinnati. On the opening drive Parsons got a second-down sack to set up 3rd-and-long, helping the defense hold the Bengals to a field goal. Parsons impacted the game nearly every defensive play, after leading the way in pass rush win rate in Week 1 with 60%, he is the leader in the club house going into Monday night as well at 54%.

On the next drive Parsons got one of his seven, creating a third-down stop and forcing a Cincinnati punt. Parsons stayed in Burrow’s face all game long, making life hell for former teammate La’el Collins, including forcing two false starts.

The true MVP of the defense his pressure opens things up for the rest of the team to make plays around him. Parsons ended the night with two sacks himself, but the team ended it with six sacks all together.

Every week Parsons will likely qualify for this list, but in a game won by the defense, an edge rusher with two sacks, seven pressures, five QB knockdowns, and two of his four tackles for a loss is going to headline it.

