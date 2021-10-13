3 Stars: Cowboys trident of excellence continues to rack up stats vs Giants

Another week and another Dallas Cowboys win. With their 44-20 rout of the New York Giants, the Cowboys have won four in a row since their Week 1loss and have forged a two-game lead in the NFC East.

The Cowboys continued their formula on Sunday by letting a dominant running game, efficient passing attack, and an opportunistic defense guide them to the winners’ circle. As usual, certain players stand on the frontline and lead the way to a big win, and these three players did just that for the Cowboys against the Giants.

Trevon Diggs

Diggs is on another planet right now when it comes to playing the cornerback position. He logged his sixth interception of the season, most in the NFL, giving him a pick in every game so far in 2021. Going back to last season, Diggs has nine interceptions in his last 10 games. It was almost 10 in 10.

Diggs was sooooo close to another interception. Once again shows his ability to close on the catch point in conjunction with the ball. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/FnXVsEjk7V — John Owning (@JohnOwning) October 12, 2021

His six interceptions are equal to or more than every other team in the NFL except the Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and the Buffalo Bills. According to Pro Football Focus, his 38.9 passer rating allowed is the lowest for all cornerbacks, and his 205 coverage snaps without giving up a touchdown rank first as well.

TREVON DIGGS DOES IT AGAIN. SIX INTS IN FIVE GAMES. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/wxyjVT3wkG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

Diggs also leads the league with 10 passes defended in the first five games putting him in a position to soar past the 14 he registered as a rookie. He’s already had a season’s worth of highlights for most cornerbacks and it’ll be interesting to see what his final numbers are at the end of the year.

Dak Prescott

Prescott suffered his season-ending against the Giants in 2020 in AT&T Stadium. This made him the center of attention Sunday as everyone waited with anticipation to see how he’d perform, and the former Offensive Rookie of the Year showed up big time.

After completing just three for his first eight passes with an interception and fumbled snap in the first quarter, Prescott was lights out the rest of the game. He finished going 22 out of 32 for 302 yards with three passing touchdowns. It was Prescott’s fourth game with at least three touchdown passes on the season.

Look at this window Dak Prescott throws this ball into. It is so nice to have an elite QB. pic.twitter.com/A85ayGMMrI — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 12, 2021

For his career, Prescott is 8-2 against the Giants with both losses coming in his rookie season in 2016. After just five games in 2020, Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks this season with 13 touchdown passes to just three interceptions, and his 74% completion percentage is the best of his career.

Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott has reminded everyone just how good he is in 2021 after his worst season a year ago. He racked up 110 rushing yards and a touchdown (112 yards and two touchdowns total) against the Giants which was his second consecutive game hitting the century mark, equaling his total from a season ago.

The two-time rushing champion currently ranks third in the NFL with 452 yards and is tied for second with five rushing touchdowns. His 85 carries are tied for the fewest he’s ever had through five games (2019) but he’s averaging a career-best 5.3 yards per carry which are unreal considering he’s in his sixth year.

Ezekiel Elliott up to 2 TDs and 110 rushing yards. Cowboys 34, Giants 13 (@nfl)pic.twitter.com/DAnRKLG8HX — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 10, 2021

Despite splitting carries with Tony Pollard, Elliott is running efficiently with the football and wearing down defenses with his methodical and grinding style. He hasn’t fumbled the ball once after a six in 2020 and is on pace for 1,537 yards which would be the second-highest total of his career.

