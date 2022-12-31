3 Stars: Which Cowboys overcame pitchy team performance to belt out win No. 12?

The Cowboys were supposed to roll into Nashvegas and play the gimpy Titans like a fiddle. But Mike Vrabel’s band had a different tune lined up. Coming in at 11-4 and with a chance to still compete for the NFC’s top seed, Dallas found themselves in a nail-biter for most of the night against a quarterback who’d been in town for eight days and a pair of Hall of Fame hopefuls named Julius Chestnut and Racey McMath.

The Dak Prescott turnover conversation will linger on, despite two of the three credited to him not really being his fault. But the signal-caller still found enough rhythm late in the set to engineer a two-touchdown win. (Of course, the Titans shooting themselves in the honky-tonk boots with 10 penalties for 124 yards helped.)

In the end, the Cowboys escaped the Music City with a 27-13 win that won’t go down as one of their greatest hits, but still sounds plenty sweet the morning after. Here are the biggest rockstars of Week 17.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb came into Week 17 riding a two-game streak of 100-yard performances. He just barely topped the century mark again against the Titans for the first three-game stretch of his career. But he achieved another notable milestone, too. By grabbing 10 receptions, the Pro Bowler became just the third player in Cowboys history to record 100 catches in a season. He’ll have a chance to surpass Jason Witten (110 in 2012) and Michael Irvin (111 in 1995) in next week’s season finale.

CeeDee's route running has been impeccable so far tonight 👏 @_CeeDeeThree#DALvsTEN on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOcNWl pic.twitter.com/lY07nboXjl — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

On a night when the Dallas passing attack never truly got humming, Lamb proved to be Prescott’s most frequent and reliable target. He ended Thursday night’s win with 11 catches for 100 yards and now has over 1,300 yards on the season.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Facing a quarterback who was signed just eight days earlier and surrounded by an offensive skeleton crew, the Cowboys defense had to be licking their chops as they sought to pile up takeaways in bulk to add to their league-leading total.

Like most of the night, it didn’t exactly go that way.

But fresh off being named to his third Pro Bowl, DeMarcus Lawrence got home and stripped the Titans’ Josh Dobbs in the first half.

DeMarcus Lawrence this week didn't describe Cowboys D as ballhawks. He called them ball *hunters*. This strip of Josh Dobbs a good example.pic.twitter.com/cSZVkJH2Py — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 30, 2022

Micah Parsons corralled the loose ball (despite having one hand wrapped up like a club) to give possession back to Dallas. The opportunity was ultimately wasted, as Prescott and center Tyler Biadasz fumbled it right back to Tennessee five plays later. But Lawrence played like a man on a mission, adding two pressures, two batted passes, a QB hit, and a 20.0% pass-rush win rate to five total tackles.

Dalton Schultz

Rookie Peyton Hendershot deflected a pass right into the Titans’ hands on his only opportunity. Fellow first-year man Jake Ferguson added just one grab. But Dalton Schultz was a safety blanket for his quarterback on a night when Prescott needed one. The veteran caught seven passes on 10 targets, two of them for critically important touchdowns that proved to be the margin of victory.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz now with seven catches, 56 yards, 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/LWNJweTrZo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 30, 2022

Schultz said the second touchdown catch came on a play actually designed to go to CeeDee Lamb. But the 6-foot-5 Stanford product made a leaping grab to haul in the back-corner pass, giving him his fourth multi-touchdown game in the last two seasons. That ties him with George Kittle and Travis Kelce for the the most by a tight end over that span.

