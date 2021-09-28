3 Stars: Cowboys’ Diggs sandwiches his way into ‘214’ territory in Week 3 win

The Dallas Cowboys came into Week 3 riding high off of a tough win against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. However, their home opener took place on Monday night and there was no better opponent to have than the hated Philadelphia Eagles.

What added some spice to this matchup was that sole possession of first place in the NFC East was on the line. Even this early in the season, such things hold importance as witnessed by Philly head coach Nick Sirianni and his Beat Dallas t-shirt exploits during the week. The Cowboys played inspired football with a 41-21 beatdown of the Eagles that wasn’t as close as the score would indicate. It marked the fourth consecutive win for the Cowboys against the Eagles inside AT&T Stadium and here are the three players who spearheaded it.

Dak Prescott

Prescott showed in the first two games of the 2021 season that his devastating ankle injury is long behind him. There’s nothing like playing in front of home fans though and Prescott was making his first appearance in AT&T Stadium since the injury last October, and he didn’t disappoint.

Despite an early end-zone fumble that led to an Eagles touchdown, Prescott was extremely efficient and accurate. He went 21 out of 26 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers with six catching at least two passes and has completed 44 of his 53 passes (83%) over the last two games.

The former Offensive Rookie of the Year is completing 77.5% of his passes this season which is the second-highest for a quarterback in a team’s first three games in the Super Bowl era (Drew Brees 2018). He also joined Troy Aikman on Monday night as the only quarterbacks in Cowboys history to complete 80% of their passes in back-to-back games.

Trevon Diggs

Story continues

Death, taxes, and Diggs interceptions. Those are three certainties one can count on in life lately. The second-round pick from 2020 hauled in his third interception of the season on Monday night which equals his total from a year ago (which he accomplished in his final five games). Diggs is tied for the league lead in interceptions and is the only player with an interception in every game in 2021.

Diggs scored his first defensive touchdown on Monday night also, which fulfilled a promise to his son, an HBO’s Hard Knocks star.

“He was like, ‘I want you to get an interception and a touchdown,'” Diggs said. “I kept my promise.”

After holding Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to one reception on three targets and keeping Keenan Allen of the Chargers to just four receptions, Diggs held Eagles rookie receiver, DeVonta Smith, just two receptions for nine yards. Simply put, Diggs is a baller.

Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott has a history of performing well against the Eagles. For his career, he averaged 98.6 rushing yards per game when playing Philadelphia. Monday night was a continuation of this as Elliott had his best performance of 2021 so far.

Showing the burst and power fans are accustomed to seeing from him, Elliott gained 95 yards on just 17 attempts (5.6 yards per rush) and added three receptions for 21 yards. It was Elliott’s first game of over 100 all-purpose yards of the season and his first since Week 16 of 2020, ironically, against the Eagles.

Elliott wasn’t shy postgame about his praise for the other offensive weapons in Dallas who are stepping up their level of play.

“That’s one thing that I like about this team,” Elliott said. “Everybody can eat. It’s not just one person out there making plays. There’s a whole bunch of people making plays. It’s just so contagious.”

1

1