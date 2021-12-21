3 Stars: Cowboys’ defense dominates in Week 15 win vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys continued their undefeated December against the New York Giants with a convincing 21-6 victory. Much like it’s been all month, the Cowboys’ defense stood at the forefront by producing four turnovers (tied for the league lead with 31) for the third consecutive game and allowing just six points, their second-lowest total of the season.

The win improved the club’s record to 10-4 on the season, and combined with other Week 15 results, moved Dallas into second place in the NFC playoff seedings despite not yet securing their ticket to the dance with three games remaining.

While the offense looked better than it had in recent weeks, there are still things remaining to be sorted out. Meanhile, their defense had a plethora of defenders who made contributions to the shutdown of the Giants offense. However, these three players in particular spearheaded one of the Cowboys’ best defensive efforts of the season.

DeMarcus Lawrence

(AP Foto/Seth Wenig)

Lawrence missed 10 games with a broken foot but observers wouldn’t be able to tell by the level of play he’s shown since his return in Week 13. Against the Giants, Lawrence was a menace getting pressure from the edge and the interior. He totaled five tackles, two quarterback hits, a pass defended that led to an interception and a forced fumble.

The impact of Lawrence was felt on the first defensive series for the Cowboys. After stopping Giants running back Saquon Barkley for a one-yard gain on first down, Lawrence lined up at defensive tackle five plays later and hit quarterback Daniel Jones during a pass attempt on third down which forced the ball up in the air and it was intercepted.

Lawrence has made impact plays in every game he’s played in this season. It’s helped the Cowboys to be a league-best on third down by allowing conversions just 31.8% of the time and allowed guys like Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory, and Neville Gallimore more freedom to rush the passer with the attention he gets.

“It’s amazing just to be on a team with a strong defense,” Lawrence said. “It doesn’t get any better than that. Just trying to beat the offense in touchdowns now.”

Jourdan Lewis

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Although he only had one tackle against the Giants, Lewis had his best game of the season against the pass. He finished with four passes defended and hauled in his third interception of 2021, which set a new single-season career-high for him.

Lewis signed a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million in the offseason and he’s responded with his best year in the NFL. He’s set a career-high with 11 passes defended, tied a career-high with two forced fumbles, and is just seven tackles away from the most he’s gathered in a single season which he set in 2020 (59).

Slot corner is as difficult of a position there is to play on the defensive side of the ball. Lewis is showing this season that he’s one of the better cornerbacks in that role across the league and he’s making the Cowboys front office look very wise for re-signing him in March.

Malik Hooker

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Hooker wasn’t to be denied in this game, either. He turned in his best performance of the season with six tackles and a pass defended. Also, for the first time since 2019, Hooker recorded an interception, which he had a feeling he might get before the game started.

“Felt like I was going to get one today, just off of warmups,” Hooker said. “I told my coach this is the game I’m going to get a pick. Just happy I’m finally able to get back healthy. For that play to unfold like that, sliding post, I’m just glad to be out there with those guys.”

Hooker suffered a torn Achilles last season and when the Cowboys signed him back in July, they took the cautious approach by working him in slowly. He’s been on the field for 358 plays this season (41% of the team’s defensive snaps) and he’s reminding everyone why he was once known as one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the NFL while also giving support against the run.

Honorable Mention: Trevon Diggs

Diggs continued what has been a season for the ages against Giants. In addition to four tackles and two passes defended, Diggs snagged his 10th interception (leads the NFL) of 2021 which ties Hall of Famer Mel Renfro (1969) for the second-most in a single season in Cowboys history and just one shy of the team record of 11 set by Everson Walls (1981).

The former second-round pick set the goal of getting double-digit interceptions before the season started. Now that it’s been achieved, Diggs wants a new goal to pursue and conquer.

“I’ve got to set new goals now,” Diggs said. “I’m going to set another one and see if I can accomplish that. But as long as I do what I do on the field, come to the game, come to work, come ready to play, the sky’s the limit.”

