3 Stars: Cowboys backups shine bright next to once and future defensive king

The Dallas Cowboys played their second nail biter in the first two weeks of the 2021 season on Sunday. Fortunately, they came out victorious this time around, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in what seemed like a home game for the Cowboys in Southern California. The team was able to race out to a lead in the first quarter, and never trailed. That doesn’t mean it was easy, the score was tied and the Chargers and Justin Herbert had golden opportunities to pull ahead only for the Dallas defense to thwart them.

America’s Team got inspired performances from a plethora of players which made it tough to get it down to a specific number. However, these were the three players who stood out the most in the Cowboy’s huge road win to even their record at 1-1 on the young season.