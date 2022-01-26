3 stars for the Buffs in huge comeback win over Oregon

Wow. Just wow.

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Buffaloes marched right into Eugene and left the Oregon Ducks stunned.

After Oregon defeated both UCLA and USC in recent weeks and Colorado lost to both LA schools, Tad Boyle’s team didn’t quit and got the victory, 82-78.

A much-needed victory for the Buffs, and it’s their first Quad 1 win of the campaign.

Colorado as a team played a nice game and needed to in order to hang with Oregon, but three players from Colorado really stood out.

Read on for our three stars from Tuesday night in Eugene:

Jabari Walker

The Buffs sophomore just continues to amaze everybody on a nightly basis. Boyle needs to be ever-so-thankful that Walker ended up in Boulder, and Tuesday evening was another proof as to why.

He led the way with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-11 and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Dana Altman had no answer whatsoever for Walker.

He led the way and, well, the Buffaloes left Oregon stunned.

Oh, and this too.

Nobody knows how Walker did this.

Keesahwn Barthelemy

After two mediocre games, Barthelemy returned with a vengeance. The Buffs sophomore guard dropped in 19 points on 5-of-9 from the field. But, the most impressive part was him going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, and the Buffs as a team shot 20-for-22 from the charity stripe.

Story continues

He also added in four assists, two rebounds and two steals and did everything for the Buffs in this one.

K.J. Simpson

After a 17-point outburst against Arizona, Simpson has cooled off a bit in recent games.

However, Tuesday was a different story. Although he had just eight points on the night, he tossed in three rebounds and a game-high six assists.

Simpson was efficient and is making a case for more minutes, especially after helping the Buffs leave Oregon in shock.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List