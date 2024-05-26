3-star New York OT Rowan Byrne to take official visit to MSU

Michigan State football has locked in an official visit for three-star offensive tackle Rowan Byrne.

Byrne announced this weekend that he’ll be taking an official visit to Michigan State on June 7. Byrne hails from New Rochelle, New York and is considered one of the top players from the state of New York in the 2025 class.

Byrne is ranked as the No. 43 offensive tackle and No. 529 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 3 player from New York.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 schools to extend an offer to Byrne. According to 247Sports, other schools that are “warm” in his recruitment are Penn State, Florida State and Clemson.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire