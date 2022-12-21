3-star WR Yazeed Haynes signs with Georgia
On Wednesday, 3-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes officially signed with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Haynes committed to UGA in July,
Haynes (6 feet, 1 inch, 170 pounds) out of North Penn High School in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, is rated as the No. 273 overall player, No. 37 ranked WR and No. 5 in Pennsylvania, per 247Sports.
The Bulldogs originally beat Penn State, Rutgers and Boston College for Haynes.
We love Philly DAWGS‼️
Welcome @ZeedHaynes.#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/baAUgeGpWW
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 21, 2022