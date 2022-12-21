3-star WR Jaelen Smith pledges to Michigan State football

With just one day until the early signing period opens up, Michigan State has landed the 14th commitment of their 2023 recruiting class. Houston wide receiver Jaelen Smith has made the decision to commit to Michigan State late on Tuesday night.

Smith is a high rated 3-star prospect that was given an 88 rating, while ranking as No. 73 wide receiver and No. 75 player in Texas according to 247Sports. He played his high school football at Klein Cain High School and is a native of Houston, Texas.

Michigan State beat out a final three that also consisted of Minnesota and Vanderbilt.

Smith joins fellow 2023 commits Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe, Jordan Hall, Jalen Thompson, Stanton Ramil, Brennan Parachek, Sam Leavitt, Cole Dellinger, Chance Rucker, Aziah Johnson, Eddie Pleasant, Sean Brown and Jaelon Barbarin.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!

Former Michigan State football OL Brian Allen done for season

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire