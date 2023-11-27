3-star WR Dozie Ezukanma decommits from the Oklahoma Sooners

Anytime there is a coaching change, there’s bound to be some turbulence in that year’s recruiting class. Jeff Lebby leaving to be the head coach at Mississippi State was sure to create some disruption.

Big names like Michael Hawkins, Davon Mitchell, Zion Kearney, David Stone, and Daniel Akinkunmi have affirmed their commitment to Oklahoma following Lebby’s departure. However, the Sooners saw their first player decommit from the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Three-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma announced via X that he’s reopening his recruitment.

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have made the decision to recommit from the University of Oklahoma,” Ezukanma said in a statement. “This choice is not made lightly. I’d like to thank OU and the coaching staff for the incredible opportunity given to me.”

Ezukanma has been committed to the Oklahoma Sooners since June 20. He holds offers from Missouri, Kansas, Oregon, Kansas State, Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, North Texas, Miami, TCU, Purdue, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

With the decommitment, the Sooners still have four wide receivers pledged to their 2024 recruiting class. That includes Zion Kearney, the No. 103 player and No. 20 wide receiver in the cycle, Ivan Carreon (No. 217, No. 31), Zion Ragins (No. 223, No. 32), and K.J. Daniels (No. 70 WR). Andy Bass, the talented in-state athlete also figures to be a factor at wide receiver for the Sooners.

The Oklahoma Sooners likely have a deep group of returning players for the 2024 season at wide receiver as well. Andrel Anthony, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, is likely to return in 2024. Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson saw their roles increase throughout the season and should be back. Jalil Farooq, who’s been a starter for the Sooners each of the last two seasons, could be a candidate to move to the slot to replace Drake Stoops. Brenen Thompson, Gavin Freeman, and Jaquaize Pettaway also return.

The Oklahoma Sooners are deep at the position heading into the offseason and with the transfer portal, could add a name or two to improve their depth.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire